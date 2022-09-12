Match Photos: FC Dallas vs LAFC

FC Dallas enjoyed the big win over LAFC this weekend. Daniel McCullough has some pics for you all to enjoy as well.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

Maarten Paes makes a diving save during warmups prior to the MLS match between FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal sends the ball out wide in the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jader Obrian crosses the ball in the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira looks across the field while dribbling into Los Angeles FC territory in the MLS match on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jose Martinez scans the field in the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Los Angeles forward Cristian Arango chips the keeper to score the opening goal in the MLS match on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Emmanuel Twumasi and Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga fight for possession in the MLS match on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Maarten Paes kicks the ball upfield in the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Los Angeles FC midfielder Carlos Vela collides into Paxton Pomykal in the MLS match on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira slaps hands with Paul Arriola after scoring in the second half of the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira celebrates his goal in the second half of the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira kisses his armband after scoring in the second half of the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal sends a ball into the box in the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Edwin Cerrillo switches direction in the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan dribbles into the box in the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)