Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Match Photos: FC Dallas vs LAFC

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas vs LAFC

FC Dallas enjoyed the big win over LAFC this weekend. Daniel McCullough has some pics for you all to enjoy as well.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

Paes 20220910_fcd_102538
Maarten Paes makes a diving save during warmups prior to the MLS match between FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Pomykal 20220910_fcd_103293
Paxton Pomykal sends the ball out wide in the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Obrian 20220910_fcd_103252
Jader Obrian crosses the ball in the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Ferreira 20220910_fcd_103223
Jesus Ferreira looks across the field while dribbling into Los Angeles FC territory in the MLS match on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Martinez 20220910_fcd_103175
Jose Martinez scans the field in the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Arango 20220910_fcd_103163
Los Angeles forward Cristian Arango chips the keeper to score the opening goal in the MLS match on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Twumasi 20220910_fcd_102933
Emmanuel Twumasi and Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga fight for possession in the MLS match on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Paes 20220910_fcd_102830
Maarten Paes kicks the ball upfield in the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Pomykal 20220910_fcd_104014
Los Angeles FC midfielder Carlos Vela collides into Paxton Pomykal in the MLS match on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Jesus and Paul 20220910_fcd_103675
Jesus Ferreira slaps hands with Paul Arriola after scoring in the second half of the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Ferreira 20220910_fcd_103629
Jesus Ferreira celebrates his goal in the second half of the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Ferreira 20220910_fcd_103653
Jesus Ferreira kisses his armband after scoring in the second half of the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Pomykal 20220910_fcd_103563
Paxton Pomykal sends a ball into the box in the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Cerrillo 20220910_fcd_103392
Edwin Cerrillo switches direction in the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Farfan 20220910_fcd_103300
Marco Farfan dribbles into the box in the MLS match against Los Angeles FC on September 10, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.