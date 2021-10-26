Categories FC Dallas Match Photos: FC Dallas vs LAFC by Buzz CarrickOctober 25, 2021October 25, 2021Leave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas vs LAFC Due to my trip, I was a bit behind on getting these pics from Matt Visinsky from the FC Dallas game against LAFC. I hope you enjoy them anyway. Szabolcs Schön heads the ball against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Phelipe directs traffic against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Ema Twumasi dribbled against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Edwin Cerrillo on the ball against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Franco Jara brings down the ball against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Matt Hedges shields off an attacker against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Ema Twumasi plays forward against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Brandon Servania takes on LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Jader Obrian crosses against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Paxton Pomykal attacks LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Ryan Hollingshead and Paxton Pomykal celebrate against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Like this:Like Loading...