Match photos: FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy, March 2023

FC Dallas rebounded with a win over LA Galaxy in the 2nd game of 2023 on Saturday. Matt Visinsky was on hand to grab us some photos.

Sebastian Lletget rushes upfield against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Captain Paul Arriola battles for the ball against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Alan Velasco levitates upfield against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal turns upfield against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Nkosi Tafari looks to pass against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jose Martinez settles the ball against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Alan Velasco celebrates his goal against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastian Lletget passes out of pressure against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Edwin Cerrillo escapes the defense against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira fires on goal against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira watches his shot find the net against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)