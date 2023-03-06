Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Match photos: FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy, March 2023

FC Dallas rebounded with a win over LA Galaxy in the 2nd game of 2023 on Saturday. Matt Visinsky was on hand to grab us some photos.

FC Dallas v LA Galaxy 3-4-23 833 Lletget
Sebastian Lletget rushes upfield against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v LA Galaxy 3-4-23 583 Arriola
Captain Paul Arriola battles for the ball against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v LA Galaxy 3-4-23 274 Velasco
Alan Velasco levitates upfield against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v LA Galaxy 3-4-23 163 Paxton
Paxton Pomykal turns upfield against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v LA Galaxy 3-4-23 495 Tafari
Nkosi Tafari looks to pass against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v LA Galaxy 3-4-23 226 Martinez
Jose Martinez settles the ball against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v LA Galaxy 3-4-23 605 Velasco
Alan Velasco celebrates his goal against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v LA Galaxy 3-4-23 423 Lletget
Sebastian Lletget passes out of pressure against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v LA Galaxy 3-4-23 546 Cerrillo
Edwin Cerrillo escapes the defense against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v LA Galaxy 3-4-23 805 Ferreira
Jesus Ferreira fires on goal against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v LA Galaxy 3-4-23 814 Ferreira
Jesus Ferreira watches his shot find the net against the LA Galaxy, March 4, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

