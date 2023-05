FC Dallas looked pretty good for the bulk of the game but fell apart late against the hated Dynamo. Matt Visinsky brought us some excellent photos anyway.

You can find more of Matt’s pic from this game here.

He’s also on Instagram.

Tsiki Ntsabeleng moves upfield against the Houston Dynamo, May 20, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ema Twumasi stands on the ball against the Houston Dynamo, May 20, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Facundo Quignon heads clear against the Houston Dynamo, May 20, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jimmy Maurer fires a long pass upfield against the Houston Dynamo, May 20, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Alan Velasco dribbles past his defender against the Houston Dynamo, May 20, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira stretches for the ball while Hector Herrera chases against the Houston Dynamo, May 20, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jader Obrian drives past a defender against the Houston Dynamo, May 20, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jader Obrian celebrates his goal against the Houston Dynamo, May 20, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas celebrates Jader Obrian’s goal against the Houston Dynamo, May 20, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

The Colombian Connection (Jesus Ferreira left, Jader Obrian right) celebrates against the Houston Dynamo, May 20, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jader Obrian points to the FC Dallas badge against the Houston Dynamo, May 20, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal defends Hector Herrera against the Houston Dynamo, May 20, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)