Match Photos – FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021.

Match Photos – FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021.

Matt Visinsky was on hand to bring us some photos of the FC Dallas game against Colorado Rapids from this weekend. Enjoy.

You can find more of Matt’s work here.

FCD v Colorado 787
Bryan Acosta takes on the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Colorado 758
Jose Martinez takes on the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Colorado 657
Freddy Vargas takes on the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Colorado 636
Jader Obrian shoots against the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Colorado 734
Paxton Pomykal takes on the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Colorado 553
Franco Jara takes on the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Colorado 471
The FC Dallas engine room takes on the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Colorado 186
Johnny Nelson takes on Michael Barrios and the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Colorado 151
Jader Obrian says go that way against the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v Colorado 013
Jimmy Maurer is ready to take on the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

