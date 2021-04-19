Match Photos – FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021.

Matt Visinsky was on hand to bring us some photos of the FC Dallas game against Colorado Rapids from this weekend. Enjoy.

You can find more of Matt’s work here.

Bryan Acosta takes on the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jose Martinez takes on the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Freddy Vargas takes on the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jader Obrian shoots against the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal takes on the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Franco Jara takes on the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

The FC Dallas engine room takes on the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Johnny Nelson takes on Michael Barrios and the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jader Obrian says go that way against the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jimmy Maurer is ready to take on the Colorado Rapids, April 17, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)