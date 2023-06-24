Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

Match Photos: FC Dallas U19s vs Revolution in MLS Next Cup 2023 Semi-Finals

The result wasn’t what anyone wanted as a way to end a season (0-3 loss) but FC Dallas generally played well. More importantly for this space, Daniel McCullough brought us back some beautiful pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

20230623_fcd_126991
FC Dallas U19s walk out prior to the MLS Next Cup semifinal match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230623_fcd_127187 Hernandez
Diego Hernandez (6) shoots in the MLS Next Cup semifinal match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230623_fcd_127375 Gallo
Cristian Gallo (22) slides to block the pass in the MLS Next Cup semifinal match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230623_fcd_127607 Santi Ferreira
Santiago Ferreira (68) passes out wide in the MLS Next Cup semifinal match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230623_fcd_127104 Salinas
Aaron Salinas (1) directs the team before passing out of the back in the MLS Next Cup semifinal match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230623_fcd_127343 Hernandez
Diego Hernandez (6) draws the foul in the MLS Next Cup semifinal match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230623_fcd_127120 Lacy
Dylan Lacy (10) leaps at the ball before passing out wide in the MLS Next Cup semifinal match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230623_fcd_127086 Aguilar
Jared Aguilar (48) sends a long ball across the field in the MLS Next Cup semifinal match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230623_fcd_127076 Gallo
Cristian Gallo (22) heads the ball in the MLS Next Cup semifinals match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230623_fcd_127809 Santi Ferreira
Santiago Ferreira (68) crosses the ball in the MLS Next Cup semifinals match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230623_fcd_127710 Anguiano
Adrian Anguiano (2) drives the ball toward the box in the MLS Next Cup semifinals match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230623_fcd_127628 Lacy
Dylan Lacy (10) cuts back in the MLS Next Cup semifinals match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230623_fcd_127130 Hernandez
Diego Hernandez (6) sends a ball into the box in the MLS Next Cup semifinals match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230623_fcd_127461 Grimm
Mason Grimm (42) wins the header in the MLS Next Cup semifinals match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230623_fcd_127804 Santi Ferreira
Santiago Ferreira (68) draws the foul in the MLS Next Cup semifinals match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230623_fcd_127103 Gallo
Cristian Gallo (22) catches up to a long pass in the MLS Next Cup semifinals match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

