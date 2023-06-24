Match Photos: FC Dallas U19s vs Revolution in MLS Next Cup 2023 Semi-Finals

The result wasn’t what anyone wanted as a way to end a season (0-3 loss) but FC Dallas generally played well. More importantly for this space, Daniel McCullough brought us back some beautiful pics.

Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

FC Dallas U19s walk out prior to the MLS Next Cup semifinal match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Diego Hernandez (6) shoots in the MLS Next Cup semifinal match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Cristian Gallo (22) slides to block the pass in the MLS Next Cup semifinal match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Santiago Ferreira (68) passes out wide in the MLS Next Cup semifinal match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Aaron Salinas (1) directs the team before passing out of the back in the MLS Next Cup semifinal match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Diego Hernandez (6) draws the foul in the MLS Next Cup semifinal match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dylan Lacy (10) leaps at the ball before passing out wide in the MLS Next Cup semifinal match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jared Aguilar (48) sends a long ball across the field in the MLS Next Cup semifinal match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Cristian Gallo (22) heads the ball in the MLS Next Cup semifinals match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Santiago Ferreira (68) crosses the ball in the MLS Next Cup semifinals match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Adrian Anguiano (2) drives the ball toward the box in the MLS Next Cup semifinals match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dylan Lacy (10) cuts back in the MLS Next Cup semifinals match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Diego Hernandez (6) sends a ball into the box in the MLS Next Cup semifinals match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Mason Grimm (42) wins the header in the MLS Next Cup semifinals match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Santiago Ferreira (68) draws the foul in the MLS Next Cup semifinals match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Cristian Gallo (22) catches up to a long pass in the MLS Next Cup semifinals match against New England Revolution at Toyota Soccer Center on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)