Daniel McCullough was on hand for the Dallas Cup action on Sunday and brought us back some pics from the FC Dallas Academy U17 game against RSL Arizona on March 28, 2021. Enjoy.

FC Dallas won the game 1-0.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Carlos Sanchez stretches out to save a ball in the Dallas Cup match against Arizona Real Salt Lake. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Tarik Scott dribbles across the endline in the Dallas Cup match against Arizona Real Salt Lake. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Carlos Sanchez crosses the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Arizona Real Salt Lake. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Nighte Pickering heads the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Arizona Real Salt Lake. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Nighte Pickering celebrates after scoring the games only goal in the Dallas Cup match against Arizona Real Salt Lake. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Chris Sanchez shoots on goal in the Dallas Cup match against Arizona Real Salt Lake. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

William Baker crosses the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Arizona Real Salt Lake. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Tarik Scott heads the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Arizona Real Salt Lake. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

William Baker gets on the end of a corner kick in the Dallas Cup match against Arizona Real Salt Lake. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Pranav DuBroff with a clearing header in the Dallas Cup match against Arizona Real Salt Lake. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)