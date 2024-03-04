Match Photos: FC Dallas U17s vs Dallas Hornets

FC Dallas Academy U17s had two games this weekend as they took on Dallas Hornets on Saturday and GFIA today. Daniel McCullough was on hand for the game against Dallas Hornets and shared some pics with us.

FC Dallas U17 forward Josmar Guandique (19) dribbles away from goal in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 defender Kaka Scabin (4) dribbles across the center line in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 defender Lucas Cavalcante (18) pokes the ball loose in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Caleb Swann (12) cuts to his right in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 defender Kaka Scabin (4) sends a long ball into the box in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 forward Ren Sylvester (11) receives the ball under pressure in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Bryce Outman (17) stutter-steps before cutting in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Cris Arteaga (20) receives the ball near the sideline in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 defender Jonathan Dozier (26) dribbles away from the defender in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 202, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Bryce Outman (17) dribbles across midfield in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Caleb Swann (12) is tackled in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 defender Jonathan Dozier (26) kicks the ball up field in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 goalkeeper Blake Wheeler (1) passes out of the back in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 forward Josmar Guandique (19) dribbles along the end line in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Caleb Swann (12) stretches out for the ball in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 defender Ian Charles (15) sends a long ball up field in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 defender Kaka Scabin (4) passes across the field in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 defender Lucas Cavalcante (18) passes across the midfield in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Bryce Outman (17) chests the ball in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)