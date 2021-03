Daniel McCullough was on hand for the Dallas Cup action on Sunday and brought us back some pics from the FC Dallas Academy U15 game against ID FC Houston Pro on March 28, 2021. Enjoy.

FC Dallas U15s won 13-1.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Henry Canizalez dribbles up the sideline in the Dallas Cup match against FC Houston Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Matthew Corcoran scores late in the first half in the Dallas Cup match against FC Houston Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Nayrobi Vargas dribbles around the goalie before walking in a goal in the Dallas Cup match against FC Houston Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Kristian Kelley shot on goal in the Dallas Cup match against FC Houston Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 academy walks back for kickoff after scoring in the first half of the Dallas Cup match against FC Houston Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Houston Pro goalie Carter Stillwell tips Kristian Kelley’s shot over the goal in the Dallas Cup match at MoneyGram Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Nayrobi Vargas passes the ball across goal in the Dallas Cup match against FC Houston Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Nayrobi Vargas brings the ball down in the Dallas Cup match against FC Houston Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Isaac Nascimento sends a cross into the box in the Dallas Cup match against FC Houston Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Isaac Nascimento dribble to the top of the box in the Dallas Cup match against FC Houston Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

“Toro” Brandon heads the ball toward the midfield in the Dallas Cup match against FC Houston Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Matthew Corcoran scores the opening goal in the Dallas Cup match against FC Houston Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)