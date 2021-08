They did it, they really did. The Denton Diablos won the NPSL National Championship just a few shorts seasons into their existence.

Thankfully, Daniel McCullough was on had to shoot photos for Denton and was willing to share them with us. We’re sharing them with you here.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Diablos forward Anthony Powell opens the scoring in the NPSL National Championship game between Denton Diablos and Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos defender James Doyle heads the ball in the NPSL National Championship game between Denton Diablos and Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos forward Antonio Perez passes the ball in the NPSL National Championship game between Denton Diablos and Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

The Diablos’ Supporter Group Denton Harbingers celebrate a goal in the NPSL National Championship game between Denton Diablos and Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos midfielder Brandon Cerda completes for the ball in the NPSL National Championship game between Denton Diablos and Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos forward Antonio Perez shoots in the NPSL National Championship game between Denton Diablos and Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos owner Damon Gochneaur waves the team flag in front of the crowd in the NPSL National Championship game between Denton Diablos and Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos forward Trevor Amann sends a ball across goal in the NPSL National Championship game between Denton Diablos and Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos midfielder Brandon Cerda crosses the ball in the NPSL National Championship game between Denton Diablos and Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos midfielder Carlos Flores sends the free kick into the box in the NPSL National Championship game between Denton Diablos and Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos defender Eoin Wearen celebrates after scoring in the NPSL National Championship game between Denton Diablos and Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos defender Eoin Wearen elevates above everyone to score a header in the NPSL National Championship game between Denton Diablos and Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos midfielder Brandon Cerda shoots in the NPSL National Championship game between Denton Diablos and Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Carlos Flores and Anthony Powell celebrate Powell’s goal in the NPSL National Championship game between Denton Diablos and Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos forward Trevor Amann is awarded man of the match after the NPSL National Championship game between Denton Diablos and Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos lift the 2021 NPSL Championship trophy after defeating Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos celebrate their big win after the NPSL National Championship game between Denton Diablos and Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos lift the 2021 NPSL Championship trophy after defeating Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos co-owner Damon Gochneau celebrates with his winner’s medal. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)