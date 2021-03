Daniel McCullough was on hand for the Dallas Cup action on Sunday and brought us back some pics from the FC Dallas Academy Boys games on March 28, 2021. Enjoy.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo or at daniel-mccullough.com. We will have a lot more on this site as well. This is just a teaser.

FC Dallas U15s

13-1 win over ID FC Houston Pro.

The FC Dallas U15s prior to the FC Dallas 13-1 win over ID FC Houston Pro on Day One of the 2021 Dallas Cup, March 28, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Matthew Corcoran scores the open goal during the FC Dallas 13-1 win over ID FC Houston Pro on Day One of the 2021 Dallas Cup, March 28, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Gabriel “Toro” Brandon dribbles upfield during the FC Dallas 13-1 win over ID FC Houston Pro on Day One of the 2021 Dallas Cup, March 28, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17s

1-0 win over RSL Arizona.

The FC Dallas Academy U17s prior to the FC Dallas 1-0 win over RSL Arizona on Day One of the 2021 Dallas Cup, March 28, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Chris Sanchez shoots on goal during the FC Dallas 1-0 win over RSL Arizona on Day One of the 2021 Dallas Cup, March 28, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

William Baker (59) goes up for a header during the FC Dallas 1-0 win over RSL Arizona on Day One of the 2021 Dallas Cup, March 28, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19s

1-0 win over Black Rock FC.

The FC Dallas U19s prior to the FC Dallas 1-0 win over Black Rock FC on Day One of the 2021 Dallas Cup, March 28, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Riley O’Donnell shoots on goal during the FC Dallas 1-0 win on Day One of the 2021 Dallas Cup, March 28, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 center back Grady Easton fights off Luke Smith (12) of Black Rock FC during the FC Dallas 1-0 win on Day One of the 2021 Dallas Cup, March 28, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

