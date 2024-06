Match Photos: Copa America 2024 – Peru vs Chile

The first Copa American 2024 game at AT&T Stadium took place on Friday night between Peru and Chile and our man Matt Visinsky was on hand to bring us some pics. Enjoy.

You can find Matt on on Instagram.

Peru vs Chile at AT&T Stadium in Copa American 2024, June 21, 2024.

