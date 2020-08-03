Lone Star Republic eliminated from NISA Independent Cup

Lone Star Republic’s journey in this Summer’s NISA Independent Cup has come to an end following a 1-0 loss at home to Gaffa FC.

Gaffa FC, hailing from Jackson, Miss. and playing in the Gulf Coast Premier League, had advanced to the Central Plains region finals following a penalty shootout against Louisiana Krewe FC.

Lone Star Republic faces Gaffa FC for the Central Plains Region of the NISA Independent Cup. (Courtesy LSR)

LSR were held to just 5 shots – with none on target – by Gaffa, although Lone Star actually had the stronger defense on the night. Gaffa’s only shot resulted in the night’s only goal; a header off a long throw-in in the 86th minute.

Gaffa FC wins the 2020 NISA Independent Cup for the Central Plains. There are no plans for a national championship at present.

Elsewhere in the Independent Cup, Chattanooga FC has won in the Southeast region, and Detroit City FC has taken the Great Lakes region. In the Mid-Atlantic region, all four sides are leveled following a pair of 1-1 draws on Saturday.

Lone Star Republic is in continuing discussions with NISA (a Division III league in the US) to join for 2021 pending additional investors. One other Independent Cup team, Maryland Bobcats FC, has already begun the formal process of joining the league.

Sources close to NISA remain coy on the issue, confirming discussions with an unnamed club in Richardson, Texas, which participated in the Independent Cup. This lines up with the similarly vague statements from Lone Star Republic back in June, including that an unnamed league reached out to the club to assist in securing an investor with a net worth of $10 million. This mirrors both the exact requirements defined for 3rd division leagues by the USSF Professional League Standards and those required by NISA. At this time, the club and league have signed a NDA covering the ongoing discussions.