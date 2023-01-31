L.D. Alajuelense of Costa Rica joins 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group

Dallas Cup announced today that Costa Rica’s Liga Deportiva Alajuelense will compete in the Gordon Jago Super Group at the 2023 Dallas Cup. LDA is the 9th confirmed team for the eventual 12-team Super Group.

The Costa Rican side will be making their third Super Group appearance. No team from Costa Rica has yet to win the coveted Super Group “Boot & Ball” championship trophy.

From 1993 to 2012, Alajuelense played in Dallas Cup 11 times and brought 22 teams to compete across all age groups, including the Under 12 team that hoisted the club’s lone “Boot & Ball” trophy in 2003. The 2003 U12 championship team was led by current Costa Rica National Team forward Joel Campbell.

The L.D. Alajuelense first team plays in the Costa Rican Primera Division, the top tier of the Costa Rican league system where they have won 30 national championships.

Confirmed 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group Participants

L.D. Alajuelense

Real Madrid

FC Midtjylland

São Paulo

Arsenal FC

Botafogo

Tigres

CF Monterrey

Toronto FC

In total, 12 elite teams hailing from top pro clubs and national federations around the world will vie for the iconic Super Group “Boot & Ball” trophy.

The 2023 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will be played April 2 through April 9. The boys’ tournament component will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls’ Invitational presented by Mary Kay (Girls 15U-18/19U) which runs April 1 through April 7.

