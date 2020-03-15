Kobra strikes again in the Big Apple giving FCD 3 road points

Zdenek Ondrasek made it three goals in three games as FC Dallas kept up its unbeaten start to the season at Red Bull Arena.

If you’re confused since MLS just postponed all games for 30 days due to the COVID-19 outbreak, FC Dallas put out a simulated game against today’s opponents NYCFC on FIFA 20. Bits are fun so we wanted to play along.

Ronny Deila, already under pressure after NYCFC failed to score in their last three games, made one change from the team that lost to Tigres in the CCL. James Sands dropped out of the midfield with Maxi Morealez returning to the lineup.

Luchi Gonzalez welcomed Bryan Acosta back to the lineup with Tanner Tessmann taking a place on the bench. Paxton Pomykal also made his first start of the season with Jesus Ferreira away with the US Olympic squad. Since Concacaf announced the tournament’s suspension yesterday, Ferreira will return to Dallas today.

It was great to get a start. It’s been a long road back. We wanted to be more successful on the road this year and we passed the first test, but there are 16 more to come. Paxton Pomykal

The Huntsmen had a great chance to open the scoring just five minutes in as New York City failed to clear a cross from Michael Barrios. The ball fell to Fafa Picault just outside the Pigeons’ box, and he lofted a cross for Zdenek Ondrasek. Kobra made a good connection with the ball but headed it straight into the hands of Sean Johnson.

With both sides pressing, the first half only saw a single shot for either side. New York City, not typically a possession team, had thus far countered Luchi-ball with possession and quick passing.

Great reaction. I’m proud of my players and how they adapted. New York City is a tough team to play. They had an answer for us in the first half but the boys adapted.



“We have to be critical in terms of controlling more of the game and having more the ball. Having more sequences of attacks, more possession, all things that we need to keep trying to improve. Obviously number one is to get the three points, but we want to do it in a certain way and we have to be critical about that, and want to be much better than what we showed tonight. Luchi Gonzalez

Luchi Gonzalez looked to change things up as FC Dallas grew into the game. Thiago Santos was replaced by Tanner Tessmann, and the Homegrown had a near-immediate impact as he began the move that won the game. Tessmann found Michael Barrios in space down the right side, the Colombian slipped the ball around the defender with his first touch for Bryan Acosta to run on to. Acosta attempted to pass but the ball ricocheted off Alexander Callens with Ondrasek able to react first with a shot inside Johnson’s near post.

With 12 minutes left to defend the lead, FC Dallas moved to a low block ready to absorb whatever NYCFC had. With the hosts unable to break into the FCD box thus far, it was a gamble that paid off.

Zdenek Ondrasek celebrates after scoring in a 1-0 win over New York City FC simulated in FIFA 20 (Courtesy FC Dallas)

FC Dallas’ digital team weren’t the only ones to play the game on FIFA 20. The Dallas Beer Guardians took on New York City FC fans online in a series of games. It was streamed on Twitch, although there isn’t an archive of the stream.