On the back of his two-goal performance for North Texas on Saturday evening against Forward Madison, North Texas SC left back and winger Kazu has been named USL-1 Player of the Week.

In addition, his teammates Eddie Munjoma, Kalil Elmedkhar, and Gibran Rayo were named to the USL-1 Team of the Week.

Kazu, whose full name is Christian Ferreira, has caused more than one humorous post claiming his relation to Jesus Ferreira despite Kazu being Brazilian-Japanese.

.@kazukz00 takes home Player of the Week honors after bagging a brace in the second half of @northtexasSC's 4-1 win! pic.twitter.com/0tsoHfSHkd — USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) July 12, 2021

Kazu Goal One

65' – KAZUUUUUUUU 🥳



Kazu makes it 2 goals in 2 games and it's now 3-0 on the night!#NTXvMAD pic.twitter.com/ogEkfsImVX — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) July 11, 2021

Kazu Goal Two

74' – KAZU TIMES TWO!! 🥳



Kazu scores his second of the game and our FOURTH of the night!



4-0 pic.twitter.com/QktzVL6bt9 — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) July 11, 2021