FC Dallas right back Justin Che, making his return to the starting lineup for the first time since he was injured back in July, was named to the MLS Team of the Week for week 24.

Che played 82 minutes versus San Jose and earned an assist with his cross on Ricardo Pepi’s game-tying goal.

Ricardo Pepi was named to the bench after scoring the game-tying goal upon his return from USMNT Qualifying.

MLS Team of the Week for week 24 of 2021. (Courtesy MLS)