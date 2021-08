With the compressed schedule, the Team of the Week in MLS can come at your fast. Sometimes is more like a single day. In the case this week, there was a Team of the Week on Thursday for the games mid-week in MLS.

FC Dallas keeper Jimmy “Papa Bear” Mauer and Franco Jara were named to the bench for the team.

Mauer made 5 saves on the day, including several big denials to keep the game within reach.

Franco Jara scored the game-tying goal and put in a hard-working 14 minute shift.