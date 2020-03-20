How Reggie Cannon stays sane without soccer

As most of us are now working from home during a time without sports, everyone is searching for ways to avoid cabin fever. For some soccer players, both professional and amateur, it’s trying keepy-uppy with a toilet roll. Leo Messi, as with all things, ruined that for the world by being better than everyone else.

Reggie Cannon gave us some insight into how else to kill time during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The PlayStation 4 cover art for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Activision)

“I’m playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” said Cannon “Been having a lot of fun with that. I’ve been having some fun with [Clash of Clans], not as strong as it used to be. Um, but those are the games I’m rotating between.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the latest in a long line of the Call of Duty games. Released in October, it’s a half-prequel half-reboot to the Modern Warfare series which began with 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

Video games have long formed a large part of players’ downtime, particularly as a group activity. Coy Craft earned the nickname Narnia after accidentally putting C.S. Lewis’ fantasy world as his user name rather than the name of his island in Boom Beach.

Matt Hedges was always the traditional gamer. I had a chat with him a couple of years ago where he expressed a dislike of the younger players picking up popular battle royale game, Fortnite. It appears things changed.

“That guy [Hedges] is a night owl,” said Cannon. “I see him online all the time. He’s always playing Fortnite. He never stops playing that game, that’s the only game he plays.”

Reggie Cannon’s big passion is anime, and it shows as the FCD Homegrown named two of the bigger series among his five shows to watch through social distancing.

Reggie Cannon in a promotional image for One Piece

“I’m going to go one, One Piece,” said Cannon. “It’s an anime, many people probably won’t know what it is. Number two, probably The Office. Number three, Parks and Recreation. Number four, Family Guy, and number five, I’m going to go with Naruto. Naruto Shippuden.”

One Piece is among the longest-running popular anime shows, airing its 925th episode this weekend. Also among the most popular manga series, One Piece follows 17-year-old Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates in search of a treasure known as One Piece.

For anime fans in disgust, Cannon has previously said he is also a fan of “My Hero Academia.”

Meanwhile, we rec. league soccer players are playing FIFA 20 and watching some of these titles as we miss the game in a different way!