Herbert and Hope Dominate as North Texas SC bests another Los Angeles club

Behind strong play from Herbert Endeley and Hope Avayevu, North Texas SC earn another 3 points in another 1-0 defeat of a Los Angeles club, this time sinking LA Galaxy 2.

Antonio Carrera returns from USYNT duty and steps back into the starting XI for North Texas. Pablo Torre makes his first start of the year, with Jose Mulato shifted out to right wing.

The Game

Pablo Torre created NTXSC’s first good chance of the game with his good footwork inside the opposing box. Torre’s cutback pass finds Alejandro Urzua, who has to shift the shot to his right, and that gives the defense time to recover and block.

Midway through the first half, Amet Korca earned a yellow after a foray into an opposing player’s shinguards.

A few loose headers find their way to the corner of the box where Hope Avayevu rips it on goal, but it’s smothered by the opposing keeper, as both sides remained deadlocked at zeros, until…

44′ GOAL North Texas! Hope Avayevu carries the ball into the final third and lays a beautiful ball into the path of Herbert Endeley, who tries to slot it to Pablo Torre inside the 6-yard box but a Galaxy 2 player turns it into the net for an own goal.

When playing it out of the back goes right!

A 14-pass build-up turns into our opening goal as Endeley's cross is deflected in. 👏 pic.twitter.com/BizC9GoIHK — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) April 3, 2023

North Texas would take the 1-0 lead into the half.

Eight minutes into the second half, some strong defensive work from Tyshawn Rose won possession for North Texas leading to an opportunity for Hope, who curls a shot but is just tipped over.

Hope continues to torment the Galaxy 2 backline, as he dribbles into the box and around the keeper, but his cross from the end line finds only a clearing boot of a Galaxy 2 defender.

Yeicar Perlaza shreds through multiple sliding defenders to rifle a shot on target, but the post denies the young defender a brilliant solo effort.

In stoppage time, Carrera has a great leap to catch a dangerous cross. Soon after Theo Henrique uses some nifty footwork and pressing to create a chance for Hope, but the goalie smothers his shot in the end.

And as the final whistle blows, North Texas wins another 1-0 game versus an LA-based team. Herbert Endeley played very well offensively and defensively, alongside his assist on the only goal of the game, and earned the Man of the Match award.

Los angeLes pic.twitter.com/vyuGjUtVSI — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) April 3, 2023

Quotes and Takeaways

“We were more in control of the game than last week” Coach Javier Cano remarked after the game “We created the traps when we wanted to press and we created the shots on target”

Cano had high praise for FC Dallas Superdraft pick, Herbert Endeley, “Herbert arriving was like a knife on the right side. The game was very high, he was great for me”

North Texas beginning the year with two convincing shutouts is a tribute to their great work defending their net, which is a good sign of a turning ship from their defense last year.

“One of the things I was analyzing or this team from last year was the defensive side. We were very soft and conceding unnecessary goals. From the defense, we are building the team this year.”

Man of the Match, Herbert Endeley has put in hard work in switching positions from winger to fullback,

“Every single member of the coaching staff and players have helped me transition into this new position.” From NCAA soccer to MLS Next Pro, Endeley said “It is a big jump, a lot of these teams have first-team professional players on their team. It’s a good league and it’s very helpful in terms of helping players find first-team opportunities.”

Herbert and Hope stole the show versus LA Galaxy 2, as they were able to control the game each in their own right and create lots of dangerous attacking opportunities.

VICTORY VIBES 🤩 pic.twitter.com/M6swO9Tx1u — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) April 3, 2023

North Texas SC’s home opener is Sunday, April 9th against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2.