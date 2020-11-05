Hedges, Hollingshead, and Santos named to MLS Team of the Week

The FC Dallas trio of Ryan Hollingshead, Matt Hedges, and Thiago Santos has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for their performance against Nashville SC in week 22.

Hollingshead scored a goal, made a goal line save, and was a general pest all day while playing left wing and left wing back for Dallas.

Matt Hedges anchored a back that earned it’s 8th shutout of the season.

Thiago Santos was 11 for 12 in duels, had 12 recoveried, 4 successful tackles, and drew 4 foul as well as completing 83% of his 52 passes.