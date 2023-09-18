Game grades – FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders

As the MLS regular season wanes to an end, Dallas hosted an important game against Seattle Sounders on Saturday night. FCD came into the game looking for three points but ended up having to settle for just the one.

A well-taken goal in the 15th minute from Jader Obrian gave Dallas an early lead, but some lackluster back-post marking resulted in a Seattle 57th-minute equalizer. The hosts would push for a winner in the remaining minutes, but to no prevail, as the Sounders were content with taking a draw back to the Pacific Northwest.

Starters

(6/10) GK – Maarten Paes

The first-choice keeper returned from suspension and wasn’t often called on. He had one good first-half save, and a second huge save with ball pinging in the box late in the match. The Seattle goal was a rocket from close range, so he couldn’t do much about it.

(5.5/10) LB – Marco Farfan

The lively defender found really good spots in attack but failed to provide dangerous service. Got caught napping at the back-post for the Sounders goal, as Roldan came crashing in. Had good moments defensively, but was taken off in the 86th minute for Twumasi.

(5.5/10) CB – Jose Martinez

Not much to report on for Martinez, who was quiet during the game. His passing was safe and failed to make any mistakes before coming off in the 67th minute.

(5.5/10) CB – Sebastian Ibeagha

It was also a quiet and fine game for the center-back. He wasn’t really tested much by the Sounders attackers, but when he was, he stood his ground well.

(6/10) RB – Sam Junqua

Defended well and supported in attack on his return to the right side, but moved over to the left when Twumasi came into the game late. His comfort on both sides of the Dallas defense will prove to be vital now that Geovane Jesus is done for the year.

(6.5/10) CM – Asier Illarramendi

It was a subtly influential game for the Spaniard. His good vision and passing, often with big switches, helped Dallas maintain control in the midfield and move the ball forward. Would drop deep to help defensively as well.

(6.5/10) CM – Facundo Quignon

Good in his normal defensive duties, as well as connecting the attack. He picked up the ball deep in Dallas’s half and sent a line-breaking pass to Arriola before the goal – he also had a header hit the crossbar. Lost the ball too easily a few times, but overall, a good performance.

(6/10) CM – Paxton Pomykal

Looked lively and energetic, played well with his fellow midfielders, and tried to progress the ball when he could. The homegrown mid came off in the 67th minute as Dallas looked for the lead. He will likely contribute important minutes down the stretch.

(7.5/10) LW – Jader Obrian

A very good game for the Colombian. Very direct running, including on the goal, where he found himself in behind and beat Frei after a nice chop onto his right foot. His hold-up and link play were also good on the night, as he didn’t give the ball away as much as normal. Subbed out in the 86th minute for fresher legs.

(7/10) RW – Paul Arriola

The winger continued his solid form again – putting dangerous balls into the box and connecting well with teammates too. Had a great run and through-ball into the box to find Obrian running ahead of him, who slotted it in. Had the occasional bad touch, and was beaten by Baker-Whiting for the Sounders goal. Came off injured in the 70th minute.

(6.5/10) ST – Jesus Ferreira

The FCD talisman mixed up his positioning throughout the game – whether that was dropping in, staying high, or going wide – which kept Seattle on their toes. Oftentimes he was too unselfish, he could’ve taken more opportunities on his own but was determined to get teammates involved.

Subs

(5.5/10) CB – Nkosi Tafari

Somewhat surprisingly did not start the game, but came on in the 67th minute as a direct replacement for Martinez. There was not much for him to do, as Seattle was content on seeing out the draw.

(4.5/10) ST – Jesus Jimenez

Replaced Pomykal in the 67th minute and moved up top above Ferreira. Made no impact off the bench – other than some fresh, yet slow, legs.

(4.5/10) FW – Eugene Ansah

The injury replacement for Arriola in the 70th minute. Looked sloppy in his minutes and failed to make any real impression.

(6/10) DF – Ema Twumasi

Came back from injury and replaced Farfan, but on the right side. His key contribution was the last touch of the game, where he intercepted a ball that was bound for an easy Sounders tap-in.

(N/A) FW – Dante Sealy

Took out Obrian in the 86th minute to provide some renewed energy in attack. He managed to get on the ball a couple of times but wasn’t influential during his time on the pitch.