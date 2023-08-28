Game Grades – FC Dallas vs Austin FC

Dallas resumed their MLS campaign on Saturday night, taking on local rivals Austin FC. The main headline was more about who didn’t participate rather than who did. Talisman Jesus Ferreira wasn’t in the matchday roster for this one, and FCD reverted to their offensive struggles without him.

Most of the game was a slog, as neither team could create much going forward. However, a 67th-minute red card from Austin’s Daniel Pereira turned the momentum substantially over to Dallas.

The game remained scoreless all the way to the dying moments when a Marco Farfan cross was expertly guided into the top corner by Nkosi Tafari. This 97th-minute goal was the last action of the game, which ended in a massive 3 points for FCD.

Starters

(6/10) GK – Maarten Paes

The big Dutchman had very little to do in net Saturday evening. A stoppage-time shot thumped off his crossbar, but otherwise, his clean sheet wasn’t difficult to come by.

(6/10) RB – Geovane Jesus

Came off injured in the 30th minute. During his brief appearance, he did a good job preventing crosses into the box and following his runners.

(6.5/10) CB – Jose Martinez

Consistently repelled Austin’s attempts to enter the FCD box. Partnered well with Tafari as he looks to remain in the lineup. The big defender cleverly took a swan dive after getting clipped by Pereira, which led to the sending-off. He was sacrificed in the 85th minute for more attacking fervor.

(7.5/10) CB – Nkosi Tafari

Another reliable, quality performance for the center back. He had several key blocked shots and clearing headers. His headed goal late in the match was a thing of beauty as he contorted his body in mid-air to redirect the ball towards goal.

(7/10) LB – Marco Farfan

An overall solid showing for Farfan. He defended well 1v1 and was eager to get forward into the attack. Got the assist on the goal as he delivered a splendid left-footed curling cross into the box.

(6/10) CM – Facundo Quignon

A bit sloppy in the first half but benefited greatly from being up a man. Defensively he was disciplined and helpful in providing cover. He established a solid partnership with Illarramendi in the second half that should offer hope for the remaining fixtures.

(5/10) CM – Sebastian Lletget

A ghost in the FCD midfield. Rarely was he on the ball or influencing the attack at all. It appears the break from the last Leagues Cup game brought the veteran back down a level. He was substituted out in the 58th minute.

(6.5/10) CAM – Alan Velasco

Tried to affect the game when he could. Made his usual marauding runs and clever passes, but the lack of help around him kept his offensive contribution at a minimum. Defensively, the Argentine was full of energy and will to help the cause.

(4.5/10) FW – Bernard Kamungo

Came off at halftime for Ansah. This was the result of an uncharacteristically quiet performance.

(4.5/10) FW – Jesus Jimenez

Played 58 minutes in place of Jesus Ferreira up top. In his first action since early June, he looked slow and loose with his touches. It was clear that he still has some rust to work off.

(5.5/10) FW – Paul Arriola

In typical fashion, he was a willing run and energetic presser. He managed to get one shot off but otherwise lacked the end product needed to break through.

Subs

(6/10) DF – Ema Twumasi

Came on in the 30th minute for the injured Jesus. His defending was stout, and his energy was high. He was heads-up to throw the ball back in quickly before the goal.

(6/10) FW – Eugene Ansah

Came on for Kamungo at halftime. Created Dallas’s best chance in the 60th minute but he was denied by a Stuver save. Otherwise, he was a number in the box while Dallas chased the lead.

(6.5/10) MF – Asier Illarramendi

Dallas’s new Spanish signing came on in the 58th minute for Lletget. The majority of his time was spent with a numerical advantage, but you can still see his passing ability regardless. As expected, he was calm and composed on the ball.

(5/10) FW – Jader Obrian

During his 32 minutes played, Obrian offered his usual willingness to run and be direct. Nothing managed to come of it though as he was unable to get any shots off.

(5.5/10) FW – Dante Sealy

Came on for Martinez in the 85th minute with clear instructions to be direct. His energy and forwardness provided a boost to FCD as they searched for the winner.