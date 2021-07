Coming off their selection to the NPSL Lone Star Conference team, four local names made it onto the All-West Region Team in the NPSL for 2021.

Denton Diablos coach Ramon Raya was named West Region Coach.

On defense, Fort Worth Vaqueros FC’s Joseph Cervantes was tapped.

Two local standouts, Sam Coad of Denton Diablos and Joe Conway of Irving FC bagged spots on the front line.

All four are up for the National XI, you can go vote here.

NPSL 2021 All-West Region Team. (Courtesy NPSL)