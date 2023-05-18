FIFA drops World Cup and Dallas host city branding

FIFA has launched its branding for the 2020 World Cup here in the US, Mexico, and Canada including branding for Dallas as a host city.

Reactions have been mixed.

FIFA Branding

Lots of works like simple, clean, inclusive, etc. all based around a #WeAre26 tag.

Colin Smith, FIFA COO World Cup, said: “Today’s launch is the culmination of an exciting collaboration between FIFA and the 16 Host Cities. Months ago, we embarked on a creative journey together to ensure that the colours, cultures, people and places synonymous with each city were ingrained in every element of the city brand identities. We’re all thrilled to be able to reveal this unique artwork to the world along with our country and city partners and can’t wait to see them applied to channels and locations intended to excite and welcome fans for 26.”

There are a lot of color variations that show up as well and are laid out here.

Logo style and layout for the 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico, and Canada. (Courtesy FIFA)

This logo history from the World Cup is pretty cool.

A history of World Cup logos. (Courtesy FIFA)

Dallas Host Branding

Dallas seems to have been assigned neon green, a darker green, and orange.

“The #WeAreDallas brand launch is a milestone moment for the City of Dallas as the excitement and anticipation continues to grow for FIFA World Cup 26™,” said Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul. “Every #WeAreDallas benchmark that follows will allow our region to shine in the global spotlight as we continue the march to 2026.”

Dallas World Cup 26 official logo. (Courtesy FIFA)

“We are three years away from the return of the FIFA World Cup to North Texas,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “Today’s #WeAreDallas brand launch continues the legacy of Dallas’ involvement with the greatest sporting event in the world. The entire FC Dallas family and massive soccer community in Dallas/Fort Worth are excited to showcase our hospitality and commitment to growing the beautiful game on the global stage.”

“We Are Dallas” World Cup 26 official logo. (Courtesy FIFA)

“Our region is used to doing things big and I can’t tell you how excited we are to begin the journey to the largest FIFA World Cup 26™,” said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. “We are ready to invite the world to experience the home of the Dallas Cowboys where big energy will fuel the beautiful game.”

“Dallas continues to soar as a growing, international city on the rise,” Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson said. “Today, we celebrate the #WeAreDallas brand as a proud FIFA World Cup 26™ Host City. Dallas looks forward to showcasing our great passion, pride and hospitality in 2026 as we welcome fans from all over the world.”