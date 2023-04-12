Ferreira and Arriola called into USMNT

Twenty-three players have been called up to US Men’s National Team for the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico where the USA will take on Mexico on April 19 in Glendale, Arizona.

FC Dallas forwards Parul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira were named to the team.

The match will be broadcast live on TBS, Telemundo, and Universo and streamed on HBO Max and Peacock. Coverage begins at 9 pm CT, with kickoff set for 9:22 pm.

“We are delighted with the group we have put together. Anytime you get to play against your closest rivals it’s a special opportunity, and we have players who understand what this rivalry is all about and are ready to compete in the Allstate Continental Clásico,” USMNT head coach Anthony Hudson said. “It’s another chance to build on the progress we have made in the last four years and prepare for the defense of our two Concacaf titles this summer.”

US National Team Roster

(Club, cap, goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 11/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 24/2), Aaron Long (LAFC; 31/3), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 2/0), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati; 22/1), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 17/1), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; 0/0), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City; 0/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 77/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 39/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 57/2), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 32/0), James Sands (New York City FC; 7/0), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez/MEX; 2/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 16/0)

FORWARDS (5): Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 50/10), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 2/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 17/7), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 51/11), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 2/1)