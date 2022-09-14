Ferreira and Arriola called into US camp

FC Dallas forwards Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola have been called into US camp during the final window prior to the World Cup by head coach Gregg Berhalter. The camp will take place during the September 19th to 27th window with friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Both players are expected to leave following the FC Dallas game against San Jose Earthquakes this weekend.

Beyond Ferreira, five other FC Dallas Academy products were called into the camp: Reggie Cannon, Chris Richards, Kellyn Acosta, Weston McKinnie, and Ricardo Pepi. In addition, Walker Zimmerman – who was originally drafted by FC Dallas – makes for a 6th FCD connection.

The USMNT will face Japan on September 23 at the Düsseldorf Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany. 7:26 am CT kickoff ESPN2 and ESPN+ (7 a.m. CT), UniMás and TUDN (7:20 a.m. CT).

Game 2 takes place in Murcia, Spain, against Saudi Arabia on Sept. 27 at the Estadio Nueva Condomina. Coverage on FS1, UniMás, and TUDN at 12:30 pm CT, with the match kicking off at 1 pm CT.

USMNT CAMP ROSTER

(CLUB/COUNTRY; CAPS/GOALS)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Luton Town/ENG; 8/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC;10/0), Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 18/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 27/1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO;11/0), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 17/2), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 27/3), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 8/0), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 2/0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp/BEL; 8/1), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 74/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 31/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 52/2), Tyler Adams (Leeds United/ENG; 30/1), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 11/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 35/9), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 19/0), Malik Tillman (Rangers/SCO; 2/0)

FORWARDS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 22/6), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 47/10), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 13/7), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 48/11), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen/NED; 11/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 51/21), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 12/4), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 19/3)