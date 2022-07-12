Ferreira and Arriola are All-Stars

The MLS All-Star game had a huge FC Dallas fingerprint on it as Ricardo Pepi scored the winning penalty against the Liga MX All-Stars, and two more FC Dallas players will be hoping to have a similar impact.
Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola were two of 12 selections via a vote by fans, players, and select media members.
Ferreira is in a career year, second in the race for the golden boot with 11 goals and four assists, one goal behind Taty Castellanos. He becomes not only the fourth FC Dallas Homegrown to make the All-Star roster but the first son of a previous All-Star after David Ferreira competed in the 2010 game.
Arriola joined FC Dallas in a record $2m trade in January from DC United. His eight goals so far this season are already the most in a single season of the 27-year-old’s career.
The pair have combined well for both FC Dallas and the US Men’s National Team, notably providing all five goals in a 5-0 win over Grenada in June.
It is the first MLS All-Star game for both players, along with 12 others on the roster.
The MLS All-Stars will take on the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday, August 10 at 7:30 PM CT at Allianz Field in Minnesota.
2022 MLS All-Star Roster
|Last Name
|First Name
|Club
|Position
|Method
|Acosta
|Luciano
|FC Cincinnati
|AM
|Coach’s pick
|Araujo
|Julián
|LA Galaxy
|RB
|Voted in
|Arriola
|Paul
|FC Dallas
|FW
|Voted in
|Blake
|Andre
|Philadelphia Union
|GK
|Voted in
|Callens
|Alexander
|New York City FC
|CB
|Voted in
|Castellanos
|Valentín
|New York City FC
|FW
|Voted in
|Driussi
|Sebastián
|Austin FC
|AM
|Voted in
|Ferreira
|Jesús
|FC Dallas
|FW
|Voted in
|Fountas
|Taxiarchis
|D.C. United
|FW
|Coach’s pick
|Gil
|Carles
|New England Revolution
|AM
|Voted in
|Hernández
|Javier
|LA Galaxy
|FW
|Coach’s pick
|Johnson
|Sean
|New York City FC
|GK
|Commissioner’s pick
|Long
|Aaron
|New York Red Bulls
|CB
|Coach’s pick
|Miller
|Kamal
|CF Montréal
|DEF
|Commissioner’s pick
|Morris
|Jordan
|Seattle Sounders FC
|FW
|Coach’s pick
|Mukhtar
|Hany
|Nashville SC
|AM
|Coach’s pick
|Nagbe
|Darlington
|Columbus Crew
|DM
|Coach’s pick
|Palacios
|Diego
|LAFC
|LB
|Coach’s pick
|Reynoso
|Emanuel
|Minnesota United FC
|AM
|Coach’s pick
|Ruidíaz
|Raúl
|Seattle Sounders FC
|FW
|Voted in
|Sánchez
|Ilie
|LAFC
|DM
|Voted in
|St. Clair
|Dayne
|Minnesota United FC
|GK
|Coach’s pick
|Vela
|Carlos
|LAFC
|FW
|Coach’s pick
|Wagner
|Kai
|Philadelphia Union
|LB
|Voted in
|Yedlin
|DeAndre
|Inter Miami CF
|RB
|Coach’s pick
|Zimmerman
|Walker
|Nashville SC
|CB
|Voted in