Ferreira and Arriola are All-Stars

The MLS All-Star game had a huge FC Dallas fingerprint on it as Ricardo Pepi scored the winning penalty against the Liga MX All-Stars, and two more FC Dallas players will be hoping to have a similar impact.

Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola were two of 12 selections via a vote by fans, players, and select media members.

Ferreira is in a career year, second in the race for the golden boot with 11 goals and four assists, one goal behind Taty Castellanos. He becomes not only the fourth FC Dallas Homegrown to make the All-Star roster but the first son of a previous All-Star after David Ferreira competed in the 2010 game.

Arriola joined FC Dallas in a record $2m trade in January from DC United. His eight goals so far this season are already the most in a single season of the 27-year-old’s career.

The pair have combined well for both FC Dallas and the US Men’s National Team, notably providing all five goals in a 5-0 win over Grenada in June.

It is the first MLS All-Star game for both players, along with 12 others on the roster.

The MLS All-Stars will take on the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday, August 10 at 7:30 PM CT at Allianz Field in Minnesota.

2022 MLS All-Star Roster

Last Name First Name Club Position Method Acosta Luciano FC Cincinnati AM Coach’s pick Araujo Julián LA Galaxy RB Voted in Arriola Paul FC Dallas FW Voted in Blake Andre Philadelphia Union GK Voted in Callens Alexander New York City FC CB Voted in Castellanos Valentín New York City FC FW Voted in Driussi Sebastián Austin FC AM Voted in Ferreira Jesús FC Dallas FW Voted in Fountas Taxiarchis D.C. United FW Coach’s pick Gil Carles New England Revolution AM Voted in Hernández Javier LA Galaxy FW Coach’s pick Johnson Sean New York City FC GK Commissioner’s pick Long Aaron New York Red Bulls CB Coach’s pick Miller Kamal CF Montréal DEF Commissioner’s pick Morris Jordan Seattle Sounders FC FW Coach’s pick Mukhtar Hany Nashville SC AM Coach’s pick Nagbe Darlington Columbus Crew DM Coach’s pick Palacios Diego LAFC LB Coach’s pick Reynoso Emanuel Minnesota United FC AM Coach’s pick Ruidíaz Raúl Seattle Sounders FC FW Voted in Sánchez Ilie LAFC DM Voted in St. Clair Dayne Minnesota United FC GK Coach’s pick Vela Carlos LAFC FW Coach’s pick Wagner Kai Philadelphia Union LB Voted in Yedlin DeAndre Inter Miami CF RB Coach’s pick Zimmerman Walker Nashville SC CB Voted in