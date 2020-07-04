FCD’s MLS is Back opener postponed

FC Dallas’s opening game of the MLS is Back Tournament has been postponed to a date yet to be determined.

The game against the Vancouver Whitecaps had been scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 9 at 9:30pm. This match will now be made up during the group phase of the tournament.

Major League Soccer had left some holes in the schedule to cater for any such issues, with several of the morning slots open up to Thursday, July 23 when the group phase ends.

FC Dallas has dealt with an increasing number of players testing positive for COVID-19. The count now stands at ten since arriving in Orlando last Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps have yet to arrive in Orlando. The team was due to fly in on July 1, although two inconclusive tests as part of pre-travel screening have delayed the Caps departure until Monday, July 6.

With neither team able to train in Orlando, the decision was reached to postpone the game. A statement from MLS cites giving both teams adequate time on the practice fields at ESPN Wide World of Sports.

FC Dallas first game will now be on Wednesday, July 15 against the reigning MLS Cup holders, the Seattle Sounders. The game kicks off at 8am and be broadcast live on ESPN.