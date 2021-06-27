FCD & Solar results from MLS Next Playoffs

Two days are in the books for the inaugural MLS Next Playoffs and here are the results for the two local sides: FC Dallas and Solar SC.

U19s

The FCD U19s aren’t in the playoffs but they did have their opening game in the MLS Next Showcase. The 19s defeated Met Oval 4-0 with goals by PJ Akem (pictured), Joe Perryman, Edu Ruiz, and Jose Gutierrez.

FC Dallas U19 striker Philip Akem (9) celebrates after scoring the opening goal at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center.

The FCD 19s play again on Monday against Shattuck-St. Marys at 2 pm on Field 17 and then again on Tuesday against a yet unknown side at 8 am on field 3.

Solar SC’s 19s are in the playoffs and they faced the Sant Louis FC Academy and won 2-0. They face the LAFC/Florida Rush winner on Sunday at 6 or 7 pm.

U17s

The FCD U17s won 2-0 over NYCFC on goals by Anthony Ramirez and Santiago Ferreira.

L'ouverture du score d'Anthony Ramirez avec le FC Dallas U-17 contre New York City FC U-17 en MLS Next Playoff ! #DTID pic.twitter.com/pwLrDEz37H — FC_Dallas FR 🇫🇷 (@FCDallasFR1) June 26, 2021

FCD U17s move on to face Charlotte FC tomorrow at 6 pm.

Solar SC’s U17s lost to Albion SC 4-2. They now face Met Oval in the Showcase on Sunday at 1 pm on Toyota 15.

U16s

Solar SC’s U16 side tied Atlanta United 0-0 but were eliminated. They now play in the Showcase against the

Barca Academy on Sunday at noon on Field 14.

FC Dallas does not have a U16 side.

U15s

The FC Dallas U15s – the Academy’s best side currently – beat Cedar Stars 2-0 in the 2nd round today after knocking off Chicago Fire 5-1 yesterday. Matthew Corcoran, Kristian Kelley, and Jared Salazar scored against Cedar. Kristian Kelly scored two against Chicago with additional goals from Nayrobi Vargas, Jared Salazar, and Aiden Bazzell.

The FCD 15s play again on Monday at noon.

Solar’s U15s missed the playoffs but won their Showcase game 3-0 over San Diego City SC yesterday and faced Shattuck-St. Mary’s today.

Solar U15s play again Monday vs Bethesda SC at noon on Field 15.

Banger Goal

Santiago Ferreira for the U17s.

It runs in the family.



Santiago Ferreira with an absolute BANGER for our U-17s.pic.twitter.com/1FG4mbBZNu — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) June 27, 2021