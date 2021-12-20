FCD product Ordonez selecdted sixth in NWSL Draft

The NWSL Draft once again saw a couple of local names announced for the start of their professional soccer careers.

Former FC Dallas Academy striker Diana Ordonez announced her intention to forego her senior year at the University of Virginia, and was selected sixth overall by the North Carolina Courage.

No. 6 pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft:@TheNCCourage select Diana Ordoñez of @UVAWomenSoccer ✅ pic.twitter.com/F4ixQvM0Dm — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) December 18, 2021

Ordonez becomes the highest drafted player out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and only the fourth in the first round after Kat Williamson (8th, 2013), Amanda Frisbie (7th, 2014), and Madison Haley (7th, 2021).

The Prosper native was a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist in 2021 and finished her NCAA career with 45 goals and 12 assists in 62 games. She will join another local name in Cary, NC with Fort Worth’s Taylor Smith.

The city of Frisco had cause for celebration as former Dallas Texans defender Charme Morgan was selected in the second round, 16th overall by Racing Louisville. The Kentucky side also picked up goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer with the last pick of the second round. The former Wisconsin Badger played a single game for FC Dallas’ WPSL side in 2019.

The pair will join former Dallas Sting and FC Dallas Women’s keeper Katie Lund who starred in the final of The Women’s Cup earlier this year.

Play your first pro game. ✅

On your mum's birthday. ✅

Score a goal in a PK shoot-out. ✅

Save four pens as your side win a 🏆. ✅



Take a bow @kt_lund of @RacingLouFC. 💪👏pic.twitter.com/Qb1LsrY85m — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 22, 2021

Sting’s long running success continued as the Chicago Red Stars selected Kayla McKeon out of Arkansas in the third round. The Garland midfielder is set to join up with Madison Haley who returned to Stanford to play the spring season after being picked seventh overall in January’s draft.

Like Haley, Taryn Torres is expected to join up with Gotham FC after returning to Virginia for their run to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship.

Two of the 2020 draft class are starting spells in Australia. Chelsee Washington has been loaned by Orlando Pride to Canberra United, while Cyera Hintzen has begun training with Perth Glory after agreeing a deal earlier in the year.