FCD/NTX Roster Rankings – July 8, 2021

Aside from both teams gaining surprise wins over the team at the top of the standings, it’s been a rough month since we last checked in on the 49 contracted players for FC Dallas and North Texas SC.

As always, these roster rankings are a bit of fun. A chance to look at who has played well, or at all for that matter. Whose name is in our thoughts, and on the fans lips.

Bryan Acosta with a stand-out performance against the Portland Timbers, May 1, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Starting XI:

1 (-) Bryan Acosta

High: 1 | Low: 5 A little over a quarter of the way through the season, your team MVP. – Dan 2 (-) Ryan Hollingshead

High: 2 | Low: 3 No matter the opposition, location, or position he plays – Hollingshead always shows up for the game and puts in an above average performance. Currently the solution at left wing. – Buzz 3 (-) Jimmy Maurer

High: 1 | Low: 4 Aside from an iffy parry that got turned in by Minnesota, Maurer has been in fantastic form this season. – Dan 4 (+9) Ricardo Pepi

High: 4 | Low: 13 All aboard!! Choo Choo! Took over as the 9, should keep that job. Leads FCD with 5 goals. The combo with Ferreira clicks at home. – Buzz 5 (+11) Jesus Ferreira

High: 5 | Low: 16 He’s back, and succeeding in that 9.5 role (forget the Galaxy loss). Ferreira’s chemistry with Pepi makes you wonder what could have been from day one if he was fit. – Dan 6 (+1) Matt Hedges

High: 2 | Low: 7 Out injured but that only serves to highlight his value as others aren’t up to the standard. – Buzz 7 (-1) Jose Antonio Martinez

High: 5 | Low: 7 A hammy twang the day before the win over New England has shelved the Spaniard for a couple of weeks. – Dan 8 (-4) Andres Ricaurte

High: 1 | Low: 8 Remains a quality player but doesn’t fit in the shape Luchi is trying to use to save the season. – Buzz 9 (-) Facundo QuignonHigh: 9 | Low: 9 Facu looked kind of rough at first but he’s defensively sound and has been the pass that led to the key pass frequently. – Dan 10 (-5) Bressan

High: 5 | Low: 15 He’s the most experienced center back available. Was playing some great defense… and then had a couple bad games. There is no one else right now. – Buzz 11 (-2) Tanner Tessmann

High: 9 | Low: 14 No Gold Cup, replaced by Quignon, and seemingly off to Venezia. – Dan

In The Mix:

12 (-) Szabolcs Schön

High: 12 | Low: 12 I’m not sure we really know what this kid is, good or bad. Luchi sure seems to like him though. – Buzz 13 (-2) Paxton Pomykal

High: 11 | Low: 22 Paxton finally started…and then didn’t even with the midfield shuffle midweek in LA. Strange. – Dan 14 (+5) Justin Che

High: 14 | Low: 23 Bayern wants him. FCD wants a check. Right now he’s playing out of position serviceably but not mistake free. – Buzz 15 (+12) Nkosi Tafari

High: 15 | Low: 28 Nkosi’s progression has been outstanding. His numbers have been excellent, and his play has outshone the far more experienced Bressan. – Dan 16 (+5) Johnny Nelson

High: 11 | Low: 21 Johnny Football is back in the starting XI while Hollingshead is solving the left wing problem. – Buzz 17 (-9) Phelipe Megiolaro

High: 8 | Low: 17 Phelipe recovered from injury but his only involvement since has been to get booked while on the bench. – Dan 18 (-8) Jader Obrian

High: 8 | Low: 18 Continues to start but is producing only yellow cards. Finally dropped – deservedly – vs LA Galaxy. – Buzz 19 (-4) Franco Jara

High: 7 | Low: 19 Finally got his first open play goal since October. Lost the start to Pepi, and you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who disagreed with that decision. – Dan 20 (+3) Edwin Cerrillo

High: 14 | Low: 23 He’s been showing in training and in the small PT samples, so he got a start out on Planet LA. Was that just a rotation or will he hold it? – Buzz

Colin Shutler takes part in FC Dallas spring training 2021. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Second Team:

21 (+1) Brandon Servania

High: 20 | Low: 22 Back in the game day roster, and could potentially be set to start with Bryan Acosta playing in the Gold Cup. – Dan 22 (+2) Ema Twumasi

High: 19 | Low: 25 Getting fit and got the start at right wing in LA. Can he keep Jader out? – Buzz 23 (-3) Kalil ElMedkhar

High: 20 | Low: 24 Got some minutes, a few fan rumblings about getting a start but it seems to have died down and now Schon is back. – Dan 24 (-7) Dante Sealy

High: 17 | Low: 26 Got only one game off the bench since his training stint at PSV. Is he going or not? – Buzz 25 (-11) Freddy Vargas

High: 7 | Low: 25 Missed out on Copa America, even after Venezuela suffered a big Covid outbreak. His play for FCD probably justified that before he was dropped. – Dan 26 (-1) Thomas Roberts

High: 21 | Low: 26 Burred on the FCD depth chart… now off to recently promoted Austria Klagenfurt of the Austrian Bundesliga on a one-year loan. – Buzz 27 (+3) Colin Shutler

High: 27 | Low: 35 Back from a run on the FCD bench and starting regularly for North Texas SC. – Dan 28 (-2) Gibran Rayo

High: 26 | Low: 31 For me, North Texas SC’s best player, game after game. Can he take the next step? – Buzz 29 (-11) Eddie Munjoma

High: 17 | Low: 29 A rare first teamer in an away game appearance came in Richmond at the weekend as Eddie played left back for North Texas. That’s a big fall from starting for FCD when we last ranked. – Dan 30 (+2) Imanol Almaguer

High: 30 | Low: 37 In the best form of his career, he is a clear first choice player for Quill when he’s not pushed out by a Homegrown. – Buzz 31 (-) Bernard Kamungo

High: 31 | Low: 33 Started all four games since the last rankings, and not looking back. – Dan 32 (+3) Nicky Hernandez

High: 17 | Low: 35 Getting healthy after missing time. Getting some NTX PT as part of the recovery. – Buzz

Mikey Maldonado (15) sprints up the right side in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph SC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

In Reserve:

33 (+4) Caiser Gomez

High: 33 | Low: 46 If this is stock up, stock down, Gomez may be the big winner with frequent first team training invites. – Dan 34 (+5) Kazu

High: 34 | Low: 40 Pushed Waldeck out at left back and even played some forward the other day. – Buzz 35 (-) Blaine Ferri

High: 35 | Low: 35 Signed and made his first start last weekend. – Dan 36 (+10) Mikey Maldonado

High: 34 | Low: 46 Got a run at right back for a few games to help solidify the defense but made way for Smith in the last one. – Buzz 37 (-8) Beni Redzic

High: 29 | Low: 39 Had surgery for a high ankle sprain. – Dan 38 (-5) Alejandro

High: 33 | Low: 41 Was looking like a legit top tier piece for North Texas during their upswing until he got hurt. The Little Toros need him back. – Buzz 39 (-5) Alisson

High: 34 | Low: 39 Partially at fault in all three New England II goals. Wasn’t on the roster for the last game. – Dan 40 (-2) Hope Kodzo Avayevu

High: 29 | Low: 40 Gets PT off the bench but hasn’t started in a while. Remains a very bright – and young – prospect. – Buzz 41 (+1) Alex Bruce

High: 36 | Low: 42 Started three of four since the last ranking. Still yet to complete a full 90 this year. – Dan 42 (-6) Thibaut Jacquel

High: 23 | Low: 42 After the strong start was unable to keep the scoring run going and lost his starting spot. – Buzz 43 (-3) Collin Smith

High: 40 | Low: 43 Only junk minutes before a start in Richmond. – Dan 44 (-) Derek Waldeck

High: 27 | Low: 44 He remains a leader and a valuable roster piece but hasn’t been able to hold off challengers. – Buzz 45 (-) Kyle Zobeck

High: 26 | Low: 45 Still out injured. – Dan 46 (+2) Rio Ramirez

High: 44 | Low: 48 Got two starts, one at holding mid & one at center back… neither at his natural right back spot. – Buzz 47 (-) Rickson Van Hees

High: 45 | Low: 47 Made his first appearance with seven minutes off the bench in New England. – Dan 48 (-5) Richard Sanchez

High: 43 | Low: 48 Clearly behind Shutler at this point. Not a good sign for the vetern keeper. – Buzz 49 (-8) Juan Parra

High: 41 | Low: 49 Only made one bench since the last rankings. – Dan

Nkosi Tafari is the big winner this week with a 12 place jump off the back off some impressive performances in the FC Dallas defense. The second year pro just holds off the returning Jesus Ferreira, who moved up 11 spaces to 5th. Mikey Maldonado is the third double digit week, with a 10 place jump to reflect his return to the North Texas starting line-up.

Two players tied for the biggest slide as Freddy and Eddie both dropped 11 places. Freddy Vargas is out of the lineup in Frisco, as was Eddie Munjoma who’s popped up in Arlington. Not what either youngster had hoped a month back.