FCD brings up Michael Webber from North Texas SC on short-term loan

Prior to the game against Houston Dynamo on Saturday night, FC Dallas announced that the club had signed North Texas SC goalkeeper Michael Webber to a short-term loan agreement.

The move was necessary after the Thorax injury sustained by Maarten Paes. With Antonio Carrera at the U20 World Cup with Team USA, a backup keeper was needed and Webber is the only other keeper in the organization on a pro contract. North Texas’ other keepers, Julian Eyestone and Jack Stewart, are both amateurs.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its MLS NEXT Pro team to a maximum of four Short-Term Loan Agreements each season. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters, but they may appear in no more than two MLS matches.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Michael Webber

Connect with Michael: Instagram

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: September 17, 2000 (22)

Birthplace: Cork, Ireland

Hometown: Hopedale, Massachusetts

Nationality: Irish

Height: 6-3

Weight: 182 lbs.

Transaction: FC Dallas signs goalkeeper Michael Webber on a Short-Term Loan Agreement from North Texas SC.