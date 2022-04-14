FC Dallas Youth teams advance in the 2022 Dallas Cup

Mostly due to manpower and our focus on the pathway to the pros we lean into the Academy teams in our coverage. But there are some FC Dallas Youth teams doing well in the Dallas Cup.

Here’s a rundown of every FCD Youth team I can find still alive in the Dallas Cup. Most of them are playing in the Quarterfinals.

FCDY 03 Premier – U19s

They won their group (C) and advanced to the Quarters of the U19s. Looks like they play FCDY 04 Premier on Friday at 1 pm on MoneyGram 4..

FCDY 04 Premier – U19s

Speaking of…. they won Bracket E and will face the team above FCDY 03 Premier on Friday at 1 pm on MoneyGram 4.

FCDY 05 Premier – U17s

Another group winner advances. They face Las Vegas Sports Academy 05 Red on Friday at 1 pm on MoneyGram 1

FCDY 06 Premier – U16s

They too advance this time in the U16 age group. They are scheduled to play RISE SC Next U16 on Thursday at 3 pm on MoneyGram 5.

FCDY 07 Premier – U15s

07 Premier finished 2nd in their bracket on a tiebreaker but advanced as the Wildcard. They face SAC Boys 2007 Pre-Academy on Thursday at 5 pm on MoneyGram 2 in the Quarters.

FCDY Girls U19 ECNL – U19s

Knocked off Solar SC ECRL 03 Grado in the Semi-finals Wednesday. FCD Youth ECNL now plays DKSC 03/04 ECNL for the U19 title on Friday at Toyota Stadium at 4 pm.

FCDY Girls 05 Premier West – U17s

They finished 3rd in the U17 bracket by defeating OC Surf 2005 Vasquez in the 3rd/4th game on Tuesday. Congratulations ladies!

FCDY Girls 06 ECNL – U16s

The U16s ECNL take on Solar SC U16 ECNL is a massive grudge match for the U16 title on Friday. 10:30 am at Toyota Stadium.

FCDY 07 ECNL – U15s

They face Solar ECNL 07. Toyota Stadium 8:30 am Friday for the U15 title.