FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL 06/05 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

FC Dallas has just two teams in the U18 age bracket, up first ECNL RL 06/05.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL RL 06/05

Coach: Victor Medina.

ECNL RL 06/05 is in 16th place in the ECNL RL Texas Conference with 0.84 points per game (2-6-5).

2023 Texas Cup Finalist

FCDY ECNL RL 06/05 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

2 Matthew Zilinskas 2008 3 Humberto Carranza D 2006 4 Ethan Aquino M 2006 5 Tarik Kesetovic F 2007 7 Eduardo Alaniz M 2006 8 Bryan Garcia D 2006 9 Billy Bonilla F 2006 10 Bartolo Clara F 2006 11 David Prado D 2006 12 Luis Campos M 2006 13 Nathan Adams F 2006 14 Ricardo Alvarado F 2007 15 Gabriel Torres D 2006 16 Isaac Chavez D 2006 17 Gael De Lira D 2006 19 Tommy Castaneda F 2008 20 Andres Benitez F 2006 21 Luis Chavira D 2006 22 Braxton Ladwig D 2006 23 Leonardo Coronado M 2006 24 Clint Hurst GK 2008 27 Adrian Villagran F 2006

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 DC Schedule 2024 – Group E

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 25 10 am Pumas Oro MTY Richland 6 Mar 26 Noon NPC FF 2006 Academy Toyota 9 Mar 27 4 pm BVB 06 GOld Obara Toyota 15