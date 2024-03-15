FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL 06/05 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

FC Dallas has just two teams in the U18 age bracket, up first ECNL RL 06/05.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY ECNL RL 06/05
Coach: Victor Medina.
ECNL RL 06/05 is in 16th place in the ECNL RL Texas Conference with 0.84 points per game (2-6-5).
2023 Texas Cup Finalist
FCDY ECNL RL 06/05 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup
|2
|Matthew Zilinskas
|2008
|3
|Humberto Carranza
|D
|2006
|4
|Ethan Aquino
|M
|2006
|5
|Tarik Kesetovic
|F
|2007
|7
|Eduardo Alaniz
|M
|2006
|8
|Bryan Garcia
|D
|2006
|9
|Billy Bonilla
|F
|2006
|10
|Bartolo Clara
|F
|2006
|11
|David Prado
|D
|2006
|12
|Luis Campos
|M
|2006
|13
|Nathan Adams
|F
|2006
|14
|Ricardo Alvarado
|F
|2007
|15
|Gabriel Torres
|D
|2006
|16
|Isaac Chavez
|D
|2006
|17
|Gael De Lira
|D
|2006
|19
|Tommy Castaneda
|F
|2008
|20
|Andres Benitez
|F
|2006
|21
|Luis Chavira
|D
|2006
|22
|Braxton Ladwig
|D
|2006
|23
|Leonardo Coronado
|M
|2006
|24
|Clint Hurst
|GK
|2008
|27
|Adrian Villagran
|F
|2006
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.
FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 DC Schedule 2024 – Group E
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 25
|10 am
|Pumas Oro MTY
|Richland 6
|Mar 26
|Noon
|NPC FF 2006 Academy
|Toyota 9
|Mar 27
|4 pm
|BVB 06 GOld Obara
|Toyota 15