FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL 06/05 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

FC Dallas has just two teams in the U18 age bracket, up first ECNL RL 06/05.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL RL 06/05

Coach: Victor Medina.

ECNL RL 06/05 is in 16th place in the ECNL RL Texas Conference with 0.84 points per game (2-6-5).

2023 Texas Cup Finalist

FCDY ECNL RL 06/05 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

2Matthew Zilinskas2008
3Humberto CarranzaD2006
4Ethan AquinoM2006
5Tarik KesetovicF2007
7Eduardo AlanizM2006
8Bryan GarciaD2006
9Billy BonillaF2006
10Bartolo ClaraF2006
11David PradoD2006
12Luis CamposM2006
13Nathan AdamsF2006
14Ricardo AlvaradoF2007
15Gabriel TorresD2006
16Isaac ChavezD2006
17Gael De LiraD2006
19Tommy CastanedaF2008
20Andres BenitezF2006
21Luis ChaviraD2006
22Braxton LadwigD2006
23Leonardo CoronadoM2006
24Clint HurstGK2008
27Adrian VillagranF2006

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 DC Schedule 2024 – Group E

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 2510 amPumas Oro MTYRichland 6
Mar 26NoonNPC FF 2006 AcademyToyota 9
Mar 274 pmBVB 06 GOld ObaraToyota 15

