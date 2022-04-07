Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 06 Premier West Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

Team two for FC Dallas in the girls’ bracket is FC Dallas Youth 06G Premier West.

If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. Even some jersey numbers would be great.

FCD Youth 06 Premier West

Coach: Tyler Powell

Bracket B: DKSC 06 ECNL, Triumph FC 06 Sterling, and TBA

FCDY 06 Premier West plays in the USYS Pro League and Frontier Development League.

This is another team for which I don’t have positions or numbers.

NameYear
Emma Balandran2006
Natalia Castaneda2006
Allie Gautier2006
Emma Hampton2006
Reyna Heisserer2007
Lennox Kauchak2006
Kylee Martin2006
Pearson Moody2006
Olivia Nevin2006
Sierra Padilla2006
Emma Stewart2006
Ella Stewart2006
Delaney Stiller2006
Isabella Trevino2006
Rowan Truman2006
Reagan Utorka2006
Audrey Valderas2006

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 9NoonDKSC 06 ECNLToyota 12
April 1010 amSting SC Dallas Royal ECNL 06Toyota 11
April 112 pmTriumph FC 06 SterlingToyota 11
