FC Dallas Youth 06 Premier West Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

Team two for FC Dallas in the girls’ bracket is FC Dallas Youth 06G Premier West.
If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. Even some jersey numbers would be great.
FCD Youth 06 Premier West
Coach: Tyler Powell
Bracket B: DKSC 06 ECNL, Triumph FC 06 Sterling, and TBA
FCDY 06 Premier West plays in the USYS Pro League and Frontier Development League.
FCDY 06 Premier West Dallas Cup Roster
This is another team for which I don’t have positions or numbers.
|Name
|Year
|Emma Balandran
|2006
|Natalia Castaneda
|2006
|Allie Gautier
|2006
|Emma Hampton
|2006
|Reyna Heisserer
|2007
|Lennox Kauchak
|2006
|Kylee Martin
|2006
|Pearson Moody
|2006
|Olivia Nevin
|2006
|Sierra Padilla
|2006
|Emma Stewart
|2006
|Ella Stewart
|2006
|Delaney Stiller
|2006
|Isabella Trevino
|2006
|Rowan Truman
|2006
|Reagan Utorka
|2006
|Audrey Valderas
|2006
FCDY 06 Premier West Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 9
|Noon
|DKSC 06 ECNL
|Toyota 12
|April 10
|10 am
|Sting SC Dallas Royal ECNL 06
|Toyota 11
|April 11
|2 pm
|Triumph FC 06 Sterling
|Toyota 11
I hope this is the correct team in the pic. I think it is but the name is slightly different.