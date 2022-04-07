FC Dallas Youth 06 Premier West Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

Team two for FC Dallas in the girls’ bracket is FC Dallas Youth 06G Premier West.

If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. Even some jersey numbers would be great.

FCD Youth 06 Premier West

Coach: Tyler Powell

Bracket B: DKSC 06 ECNL, Triumph FC 06 Sterling, and TBA

FCDY 06 Premier West plays in the USYS Pro League and Frontier Development League.

FCDY 06 Premier West Dallas Cup Roster

This is another team for which I don’t have positions or numbers.

Name Year Emma Balandran 2006 Natalia Castaneda 2006 Allie Gautier 2006 Emma Hampton 2006 Reyna Heisserer 2007 Lennox Kauchak 2006 Kylee Martin 2006 Pearson Moody 2006 Olivia Nevin 2006 Sierra Padilla 2006 Emma Stewart 2006 Ella Stewart 2006 Delaney Stiller 2006 Isabella Trevino 2006 Rowan Truman 2006 Reagan Utorka 2006 Audrey Valderas 2006

FCDY 06 Premier West Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 9 Noon DKSC 06 ECNL Toyota 12 April 10 10 am Sting SC Dallas Royal ECNL 06 Toyota 11 April 11 2 pm Triumph FC 06 Sterling Toyota 11

FCDY 06 Premier West

I hope this is the correct team in the pic. I think it is but the name is slightly different.