FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier Boys in Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.



DC21 Play has started and the 04 Premier boys won their first game 2-0.

Team Accolades

2019 Plano Labor Day Champions

2019-2020 Classic League Champions

2019-2020 Frontier Conference Champions

2020-2021 National League Qualification

FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier Roster

No. Name Pos. Note 1 Elliott Finley GK 2nd Team All District, FCD Academy 2016-2019 2 Mathias Pretet LB 5 Seth Brown GK 6 Diego Valera Zamora LB 7 Jacob Hines LW 8 Aubry Eason F/W 2020 District Newcomer of the Year, 1st Team All-District, ODP Region III International Team 9 Lucca Bienati Azpiri F 10 Emanuel Martinez M 12 Ismail Nieves CB 13 Aidan Hendrix DM 14 Domenico Sciotto RB 16 Gideon Alingabo CB 17 Gabriel Ruiz DM 23 Julian Thomson F 25 Micah Kelley RW Former FCD Academy. 29 Marcelo Pedraza AM 56 Alejandro Gonzalez RB/CB 57 Kyle Davis CB 1st Team All District 58 Diego Ferruzzi AM Marco Ferruzzi’s son. Former FCD Academy 2015-2018.

Coach: Clementin Oancea

Manager: Charity Finley

FCDY 04 Premier/ECNL Schedule – Bracket D

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 SC Del Sol 04 Team 1 W 2-0 MoneyGram #9 Mon, March 29 Miami Rush Kendall 04 6 pm MoneyGram #3 Wed, March 31 RGV FC Toros U17 DA 4:30 pm Classic League Complex #2

Excited to begin our Dallas Cup journey today! First game at 2:30 CST vs SC Del Sol 04B at MoneyGram on Field 9. #DC42 @DallasCup @FCDallasYouth @3rdDegreeNet @USYNT pic.twitter.com/gLKGxjuRtl — FC Dallas 04B Premier – ECNL (@04b_fc) March 28, 2021