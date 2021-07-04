FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps – lineup prediction and game info

Twelfth-place FC Dallas (2-4-4, 10 points) hosts 13th-place Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-6-2, 8 points) today at 7:30 PM CT. It’s the first of two meetings between the teams this season.
There will be fireworks after the game. And hopefully during it.
Buzz’s Lineup Prediction
With the quality win last week, I don’t expect any changes. One name that will be missing is Tanner TEssmann, who I understand is out of the game-day roster due to his potential pending move to Venezia FC.
Bench
Phelipe
Andres Ricaurte
Franco Jara
Paxton Pomykal
Edwin Cerrillo
Dante Sealy
Szabolcs Schön (or Freddy Vargas)
Ema Twumasi
Kalil Elmedkhar
MLS Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
- OUT: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)
- OUT: Matt Hedges (hip)
- OUT: Kyle Zobeck (quad)
- OUT: Jose Martinez (thigh)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- OUT: Ali Adnan (visa)
- OUT: Tosaint Ricketts (Achilles tendinopathy)
- OUT: Bruno Gaspar (knee irritation)
- QUESTIONABLE: Michael Baldisimo (right ankle sprain)
Pending Suspensions
SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:
DAL: Bressan, Andres Ricuarte
VAN: Lucas Cavallini
SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:
DAL: Franco Jara
Officials
REFEREE: Ramy Touchan.
AR1 (bench): Diego Blas;
AR2 (opposite): Adam Garner;
4th: Elton Garcia;
VAR: Joseph Dickerson;
AVAR: Jonathan Johnson
MLS Career: 42 games;
FC/gm: 26.0;
Y/gm: 4.2;
R: 7;
pens: 5
Kit Assignments
Vancouver’s white kit is the best kit in MLS. Yeah, I said it.
More Game Info
LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:
FC Dallas 10 wins, 30 goals …
Whitecaps FC 6 wins, 26 goals …
Ties 6
AT DALLAS:
FC Dallas 7 wins, 18 goals …
Whitecaps FC 1 win, 10 goals …
Ties 2
With four goals from just 381 MLS minutes this year, Ricardo Pepi is averaging a goal every 95 minutes.
In its 18 games played on the Fourth of July, FC Dallas is 10-4-4. FCD has also won its last six matches on that date.
Vancouver registered five straight losses before earning a 1-1 draw against the Western Conference leaders Seattle Sounders last time out. The club currently sits in last place in the West.
Since 1996, FC Dallas has an overall record of 46-39-24 during the month of June with a 0.532 winning percentage.
FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez has a 3-2-3 record and 0.563 winning percentage during June.
“Play the Kids” FC Dallas featured six Homegrown players (Ricardo Pepi, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tanner Tessmann, Kalil ElMedkhar and Edwin Cerrillo) in the 1-1 draw against Minnesota United FC.
FC Dallas is tied for 17th in the league along with two other teams with 11 goals scored, while Vancouver ranks 20th in goals scored (10 goals) with all its goals scored in the second half.
FC Dallas is tied for 17th in the league with three other teams with 15 goals allowed through 10 matches, while the Whitecaps are tied for 21st along with Inter Miami CF with 16 goals allowed.
FC Dallas has lost only one of their last 29 home MLS matches (16-1-12) dating back to May 19, 2019.
‘Caps striker Lucas Cavallini and winger Cristian Dajome have combined for six goals and three assists this season for the ‘Caps, and each scored in their last outing against the Sounders.
The ‘Caps have not lost at Dallas in almost five years. Since suffering a 2-0 loss on July 31, 2016, the ‘Caps have gone 1W-2D at Toyota Stadium.
50 FCD APPEARANCES
Paxton Pomykal (48)
Bryan Acosta (47)
Bressan (45)
50 FC DALLAS STARTS
Bryan Acosta (43)
300 CLUB WINS
- LA Galaxy — 357 wins
- FC Dallas — 329
New York Red Bulls — 329
HOME WINS
- LA Galaxy — 228
- FC Dallas — 221