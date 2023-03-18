FC Dallas vs Sporting KC – lineup prediction and game info

6th in the West FC Dallas (1-1-1, 4 points) hosts 10th in the West Sporting Kansas City (0-1-2, 2 points) at Toyota Stadium toinight. Game time 7:30 pm.

Sporting is a bit banged up and can’t get a goal so this is a game FCD needs to dominate if they really are a top-of-the-West team.

Broadcast Info

TV: Free on Apple TV.

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN

FCD Lineup Prediction

I only see one change from last week for Coach Nico Estevez. Since Sporting likes to press more than Vancouver, I predict Jose Martinez will be in at center back next to Nkosi Tafari.

Facundo Quignon is back training but Edwin Cerrillo is playing well at the 6. Ema Twumasi continues to hold off Geovane Jesus.

If Martinez and Cerrillo start it will be the 50th start in MLS for each.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Sporting KC, March 18m 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Jesús Jiménez

Sam Junqua

Seba Ibeagha

Jader Obrian

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Bernard Kamungo

Geovane Jesus

Facundo Quignon

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

Sporting KC

QUESTIONABLE – Tim Leibold (Hamstring Injury)

QUESTIONABLE – Alan Pulido (Knee Injury)

OUT – Kortne Ford (Achilles Surgery)

OUT – Logan Ndenbe (Hamstring Injury)

OUT – Gadi Kinda (Knee Injury)

OUT – Johnny Russell (Hamstring Injury)

MLS Kit Assignments

FC Dallas promo materials are all showing the new white and black Burn kit combo, so we expect that one. So really Sporting could wear either of their two kits but their PR materials are pointing to the dark secondary.

Sporting KC’s dark kit. (Courtesy Sporting KC)

Officials

REF: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

AR1: Ryan Graves

AR2: Jeffrey Swartzel

4TH: Ismir Pekmic

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Robert Schaap

#MLSRefStats Match Day 4@FCDallas vs @SportingKC



REF: Pierre-Luc LAUZIÈRE – 24th game



AR1: Ryan GRAVES – 56th

AR2: Jeffrey SWARTZEL – 42nd

4TH: Ismir PEKMIC – 45th

VAR: Carol Anne CHÉNARD – 41st

AVAR: Robert SCHAAP – 72nd#DALvSKC #DTID #SportingKC — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) March 15, 2023

More Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 1-1-1 (4 points – 6th in West)

1-1-1 (4 points – 6th in West) SKC record : 0-1-2 (2 points – 10th in West)

: 0-1-2 (2 points – 10th in West) FCD vs. SKC all-time : 29-27-14 (112 goals scored, 103 goals conceded)

: 29-27-14 (112 goals scored, 103 goals conceded) FCD vs. SKC all-time home: 9-5-4 (33 goals scored, 25 goals conceded)

Sebastien Ibeagha scored his first career goal last week in his 100th MLS appearance (Reg + Playoffs). Ibeagha is the second player in MLS history to score his first career goal in his 100th appearance (incl. playoffs), joining Tyrel Harden, who did so with San Jose in 2015.

FC Dallas had a 0.750 winning percentage (10-1-7 record) when scoring the first goal of the match and a 4-8-2 record (0.357 winning percentage) when conceding the first goal in 2022.

Since 2018, FCD is 52-7-21 when scoring first.

Since 2018, FC Dallas is 52-5-14 and has a 0.829 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.

Sporting lead MLS in shots (58), shots on target (26) and key passes (48) while ranking second in shooting accuracy (70.3%)… but has yet to score a goal in 2023.

SKC has a +30 margin in shots (58) vs. shots faced (28), the largest in MLS.

Sporting ranks third in MLS in duel percentage (53.6%) and fourth with 13 successful crosses from open play.

Sporting leads MLS with a dribble success rate of 67.8%, completing 40 of 59 attempted dribbles.

Dallas has conceded one or fewer goals in 17 of their last 18 regular season matches dating back to July 13, 2022.

Midfielder Paxton Pomykal is tied for third in MLS with nine fouls suffered.

Sporting will play seven of the club’s first 11 games of the season away from home.

MLS 300 WINS

LA Galaxy 377 New York Red Bulls 353 Sporting Kansas City 350 FC Dallas 349 Columbus Crew 346

MLS HOME WINS

LA Galaxy 240 FC Dallas 235

MLS ROAD WINS

1. LA Galaxy 137

2. New York Red Bulls 124

3. Sporting Kansas City 122

T4. Columbus & D.C. United 116

6. FC Dallas 114

FCD’s 50 MLS STARTS

Edwin Cerrillo 49

José Martínez 49

Ema Twumasi 47

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Marco Farfan 98

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Nkosi Tafari 51

Sam Junqua 47

Facundo Quignon 45

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals

Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Jesus Ferreira 38 117

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Assists

Assists Games Jason Kreis 65 247 Oscar Pareja 47 176 Michael Barrios 45 179 Mauro Díaz 44 109 David Ferreira 39 113 Ronnie O’Brien 35 101 Bobby Rhine 34 212 Fabian Castillo 30 159 Chad Deering 30 147 Antonio Martinez 23 68 Jesus Ferreira 22 117 Mark Santel 22 133