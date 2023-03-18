FC Dallas vs Sporting KC – lineup prediction and game info

6th in the West FC Dallas (1-1-1, 4 points) hosts 10th in the West Sporting Kansas City (0-1-2, 2 points) at Toyota Stadium toinight. Game time 7:30 pm.
Sporting is a bit banged up and can’t get a goal so this is a game FCD needs to dominate if they really are a top-of-the-West team.
Broadcast Info
TV: Free on Apple TV.
English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.
Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN
FCD Lineup Prediction
I only see one change from last week for Coach Nico Estevez. Since Sporting likes to press more than Vancouver, I predict Jose Martinez will be in at center back next to Nkosi Tafari.
Facundo Quignon is back training but Edwin Cerrillo is playing well at the 6. Ema Twumasi continues to hold off Geovane Jesus.
If Martinez and Cerrillo start it will be the 50th start in MLS for each.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Jesús Jiménez
Sam Junqua
Seba Ibeagha
Jader Obrian
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Bernard Kamungo
Geovane Jesus
Facundo Quignon
MLS Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)
Sporting KC
QUESTIONABLE – Tim Leibold (Hamstring Injury)
QUESTIONABLE – Alan Pulido (Knee Injury)
OUT – Kortne Ford (Achilles Surgery)
OUT – Logan Ndenbe (Hamstring Injury)
OUT – Gadi Kinda (Knee Injury)
OUT – Johnny Russell (Hamstring Injury)
MLS Kit Assignments
FC Dallas promo materials are all showing the new white and black Burn kit combo, so we expect that one. So really Sporting could wear either of their two kits but their PR materials are pointing to the dark secondary.
Officials
REF: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
AR1: Ryan Graves
AR2: Jeffrey Swartzel
4TH: Ismir Pekmic
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
AVAR: Robert Schaap
More Game Info
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 1-1-1 (4 points – 6th in West)
- SKC record: 0-1-2 (2 points – 10th in West)
- FCD vs. SKC all-time: 29-27-14 (112 goals scored, 103 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. SKC all-time home: 9-5-4 (33 goals scored, 25 goals conceded)
Sebastien Ibeagha scored his first career goal last week in his 100th MLS appearance (Reg + Playoffs). Ibeagha is the second player in MLS history to score his first career goal in his 100th appearance (incl. playoffs), joining Tyrel Harden, who did so with San Jose in 2015.
FC Dallas had a 0.750 winning percentage (10-1-7 record) when scoring the first goal of the match and a 4-8-2 record (0.357 winning percentage) when conceding the first goal in 2022.
Since 2018, FCD is 52-7-21 when scoring first.
Since 2018, FC Dallas is 52-5-14 and has a 0.829 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.
Sporting lead MLS in shots (58), shots on target (26) and key passes (48) while ranking second in shooting accuracy (70.3%)… but has yet to score a goal in 2023.
SKC has a +30 margin in shots (58) vs. shots faced (28), the largest in MLS.
Sporting ranks third in MLS in duel percentage (53.6%) and fourth with 13 successful crosses from open play.
Sporting leads MLS with a dribble success rate of 67.8%, completing 40 of 59 attempted dribbles.
Dallas has conceded one or fewer goals in 17 of their last 18 regular season matches dating back to July 13, 2022.
Midfielder Paxton Pomykal is tied for third in MLS with nine fouls suffered.
Sporting will play seven of the club’s first 11 games of the season away from home.
MLS 300 WINS
- LA Galaxy 377
- New York Red Bulls 353
- Sporting Kansas City 350
- FC Dallas 349
- Columbus Crew 346
MLS HOME WINS
- LA Galaxy 240
- FC Dallas 235
MLS ROAD WINS
1. LA Galaxy 137
2. New York Red Bulls 124
3. Sporting Kansas City 122
T4. Columbus & D.C. United 116
6. FC Dallas 114
FCD’s 50 MLS STARTS
Edwin Cerrillo 49
José Martínez 49
Ema Twumasi 47
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Marco Farfan 98
50 MLS APPEARANCES
Nkosi Tafari 51
Sam Junqua 47
Facundo Quignon 45
FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals
|Goals
|Games
|Jason Kreis
|91
|247
|Kenny Cooper
|46
|121
|Jesus Ferreira
|38
|117
FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Assists
|Assists
|Games
|Jason Kreis
|65
|247
|Oscar Pareja
|47
|176
|Michael Barrios
|45
|179
|Mauro Díaz
|44
|109
|David Ferreira
|39
|113
|Ronnie O’Brien
|35
|101
|Bobby Rhine
|34
|212
|Fabian Castillo
|30
|159
|Chad Deering
|30
|147
|Antonio Martinez
|23
|68
|Jesus Ferreira
|22
|117
|Mark Santel
|22
|133