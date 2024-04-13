FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders – lineup prediction and game info

13th in the West FC Dallas (4 points, 1-4-1 record) hosts 12th in the West Seattle Sounders (5 points, 1-3-2 record) at Toyota Stadium at 7:30 pm on Saturday.

This game is military appreciation night. So expect a fly-by or something.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Apple TV English: Mark Followill and Warren Barton.

Apple TV Spanish: Pablo Ramírez and Jesús Bracamontes.

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk, Mark Dodd, and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 7 pm with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

OUT: Alan Velasco (knee)

OUT: Marco Farfan (head)

Questionable: Jesús Ferreira (hamstring)

Questionable: Asier Illarramendi (adductor)

Seattle Sounders FC

OUT: Reed Baker-Whiting – Hamstring

OUT: Pedro de la Vega – Hamstring

OUT: Braudilio Rodrigues – Hamstring

FCD Lineup Prediction

Asier Illarramendi trained this week and because he is so important, I’m going to predict he will start and play half the game rather than come off the bench. It’s key to not fall behind in this one and instead get the first goal. So Illarra in.

If we take the coach quote at face value, Nkosi Tafari will likely be back in. I was so tempted to keep Omar Gonzalez at CB and put Tafari at LCB. Thus I could shift Sam Junqua to left wing back… but until someone starts over Dante Sealy, I won’t predict it.

Eugene Ansah deserves his spot and because FCD has some solid chances at St Louis, I will keep Sebastian Lletget up top too leaving Paul Arriola at right wing back.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI Prediction vs Seattle Sounders, April 12, 2024

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Ema Twumasi

Patrickson Delgado

Marco Farfan

Carl Sainte

Bernie Kamungo

Omar Gonzalez

Logan Farrington

Nolan Norris

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, April 12, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

Red and blue! Red and blue!

More Game Info

Head-to-Head Records

FCD record: 1-4-1 (4 points, 13th in West)

1-4-1 (4 points, 13th in West) SEA record : 1-3-2 (5 points, 12th in West)

: 1-3-2 (5 points, 12th in West) FCD vs. SEA all-time : 8-14-10 (33 goals scored, 47 goals conceded)

: 8-14-10 (33 goals scored, 47 goals conceded) FCD vs. SEA home: 7-4-6 (23 goals scored, 15 goals conceded)

FCD is 1-3-0 when conceding first this season.

Dallas’ record against the Sounders at Toyota Stadium is 7-4-6.

Dante Sealy ranks 56th across MLS in xG (1.61) (highest in FC Dallas).

Jesús Ferreira is now tied with Victor Ulloa for most games played as an FC Dallas Homegrown.

Maarten Paes ranks seventh overall in MLS in saves made with 24.

With his next regular-season appearance, club captain Stefan Frei will hit 300 for his career with Seattle.

With his brace on Saturday against Montréal, Raúl Ruidíaz recorded his 15th multi-goal game in MLS play (regular season and playoffs), moving into a tie for fourth place among active players.

Seattle’s five-goal outburst on Saturday against Montréal marked the seventh time in club regular-season history Seattle has scored five or more goals.

3rd Degree the Podcast