FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders – lineup prediction and game info

Tenth-place FC Dallas (5-8-6, 21 points) hosts second-place Seattle Sounders FC (10-3-6, 36 points) tonight at 7:30 pm CT.

This is the second and final meeting between the teams this season.

Gameday Social: #DALvSEA

TV: 7 pm on TXA 21 and FCDTV Network (English), KMPX-29 (Spanish)

Streaming: 7 pm on FCDallas.com/Stream

Radio: 7 pm CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)

Buzz’s Lineup Prediction

This was a tough one without seeing training. FCD looked a little tired last game so I think a little rotation is in order. But as I’ve talked about some, the 5 subs give the coach a chance to rest players by subbing them out early.

Young players like Ricardo Pepi, Jesus Ferreira, and Szabolcs Schön should be fine. Paxton Pomykal is listed as out. I’m also resting Matt Hedges – who is still working back to fitness – and putting Jose Martinez in for this game next to Nkosi Tafari.

One final rotation, I’m starting Bryan Acosta but rather than Edwin Cerrillo – who is actually probably more likely to sit – I’m rolling the dice on giving Facundo Quignon a game off.

Of course, what Coach Luchi Gonzalez will do is the real question.

3rd Degree’s XI prediction against Seattle, August 18, 2021.

Bench Prediction

Phelipe

Facundo Quignon

Franco Jara

Justin Che (Eddie Munjoma played for North Texas last night)

Freddy Vargas

Kalil ElMedkhar

Matt Hedges

Brandon Servania

Andres Ricaurte

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT : Beni Redzic (ankle sprain)

: Beni Redzic (ankle sprain) OUT : John Nelson (back injury)

: John Nelson (back injury) OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Seattle Sounders

OUT : Jordan Morris (ACL injury)

: Jordan Morris (ACL injury) OUT : Jordy Delem (right ACL tear)

: Jordy Delem (right ACL tear) OUT : Stefan Frei (left knee sprain/blood clot)

: Stefan Frei (left knee sprain/blood clot) QUESTIONABLE: Nouhou (left adductor strain)

Potential Suspension

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

DAL: Franco Jara, Ema Twumasi

SEA: Joao Paulo

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

DAL: Bryan Acosta, Jader Obrian

SEA: Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Raul Ruidiaz, Danny Leyva

Officials

REFEREE: Robert Sibiga.

AR1 (bench): Corey Rockwell;

AR2 (opposite): Gjovalin Bori;

4th: Matthew Corrigan;

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.;

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Sibiga MLS Career:

132 games;

FC/gm: 21.7;

Y/gm: 3.5;

R: 24;

pens: 36

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, August 18, 2021. (Courtesy MLS)

Damn, I love the white shorts and red socks at home! The only thing better would be blue socks.

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

FC Dallas 7 wins, 29 goals …

Sounders FC 12 wins, 43 goals …

Ties 8

AT DALLAS:

FC Dallas 6 wins, 20 goals …

Sounders FC 3 wins, 13 goals …

Ties 5

FC Dallas has a seven-game undefeated streak at home in the league series, with five wins and two

draws.

Since 1996, FC Dallas has an overall record of 48-52-16 during the month of August with a 0.483 winning percentage.

FC Dallas is 16th in the league with 23 goals scored, while Seattle is fourth with 32 goals.

FCD’s Ricardo Pepi is tied for seventh with eight goals scored, while Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz leads the MLS Golden Boot race with 13 goals in 19 appearances (including five game-winning goals).

FC Dallas is 12th in the league with a 4-1-5 record at home and a 0.650 winning percentage, while Seattle leads the league with a 4-1-2 record and 0.714 winning percentage on the road.

FC Dallas is third in the league and first in the Western Conference with 18 goals scored at home, while Seattle is tied

for 19th with only eight goals scored on the road.

FC Dallas is tied for 18th in the league with 27 goals allowed through 19 games, while Seattle leads the league with only 16 goals conceded through 18 games.

FCD’s Jimmy Maurer (1.53 GAA) ranks 24th, while Seattle’s Stefan Cleveland (1.08 GAA) is eighth in the league.

FC Dallas has a 0.917 winning percentage (5-0-1 record) when scoring the first goal of the match and a 0-8-4 record (0.167 winning percentage) when conceding the first goal in 2021.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Jimmy Maurer (47)

Ricardo Pepi (42)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Jimmy Maurer (47)

Bryan Acosta (45)