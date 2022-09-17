FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes – lineup prediction and game info

3rd in the West FC Dallas (49 points, 13-8-10) travels to California to take on the bottom of the West San Jose Earthquakes (40 points, 7-14-9) at PayPal Park.
This is one of those “Beat who you are supposed to beat” games and a win will clinch a playoff spot for FC Dallas. There are like 19 other ways for FCD to clinch with a tie or loss but we’re not going to bother with that. Just win.
Broadcast Info
TV (English): TXA 21
Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream
Out of Market Stream: ESPN+
Spanish TV Broadcast: KMPX-29
English Radio: 1190 AM
Spanish Radio: 1270 AM
Lineup Prediction
Alan Velasco remains out with a thigh injury but he’s the only player listed on the injury report.
The timeline on Matt hedges is that he should be able to go but there is a school of thought to wait one more week and let Nkosi Tafari stay in the XI. But with Nico Estevez making those calls, I’ve penciled in Hedges.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Franco Jara
Facudo Quignon
Nanu
Brandon Servania
Nkosi Tafari
Kalil ElMedkhar
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Joshué Quiñónez
MLS Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Alan Velasco (thigh)
San Jose
OUT: Ousseni Bouda (left foot)
OUT: Gilbert Fuentes (personal)
OUT: Emi Ochoa (international duty)
OUT: Eric Remedi (yellow card accumulation)
OUT: Will Richmond (nose)
OUT: Jackson Yueill (left knee).
QUESTIONABLE: Carlos Akapo (right foot).
MLS Discipline Report
SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:
FC Dallas: Edwin Cerrillo, Alan Velasco, Ema Twumasi
San Jose: None
MLS Kit Assignments
Blue vs blue is interesting. No problem for me, I’ve done that many times in my playing days. But it might draw a few questions.
Officials
REF: Drew Fischer
AR1: Jeffrey Greeson
AR2: Walt Heatherly
4TH: Sergii Demianchuk
VAR: Ted Unkel
AVAR: Craig Lowry
FISCHER REGULAR SEASON:
166 games
3.21 Yellows/game
27 Reds
51 penalties
24.99 Fouls/game
Other Game Info
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 13-8-10 (49 points – 3rd in West)
- SJ record: 7-14-9 (30 points – 14th in West)
- FCD vs. SJ all-time: 21-29-19 (84 goals scored, 106 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. SJ all-time home: 8-17-10 (40 goals scored, 60 goal conceded)
FC Dallas has allowed just three goals in the first 15 minutes of matches. Dallas has also allowed three goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half.
FC Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference (13th in the league) with 45 goals scored and is tied for 14th in the league with 42 assists.
The FC Dallas defense has conceded 34 goals in 30 matches this season, second in the league (first in the Western Conference) with the least amount of goals allowed.
Goalkeeper Maarten Paes has registered eight clean sheets. He has recorded 79 saves and has kept a 71.8% saves percentage.
Jesús Ferreira leads FCD with 18 goals, scoring his first MLS career hat trick on March 19. He
currently fourth in the MLS Golden Boot race.
Alan Velasco leads FCD with six assists.
Jeremy Ebobisse leads the Quakes with 15 goals while Cristian Espinoza leads with 10 assists.
Edwin Cerrillo currently leads the FCD midfield with 883 accurate passes while Paxton Pomykal leads
with 441 accurate forward passes. Edwin is also the club’s most accurate passer with 89.9%.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.866 winning percentage and 91-6-19 when scoring at least two goals.
San Jose forward Jeremy Ebobisse made MLS history earlier this season after being the first player to ever score on the road against all three Texas clubs in a single season (at Austin, at Dallas, at Houston).
300 MLS STARTS
Matt Hedges — (294)
100 MLS STARTS
Jesús Ferreira — (95)
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Paxton Pomykal — (99)
50 MLS STARTS
Edwin Cerrillo — (45)
50 MLS APPEARANCES
José Martínez — (47)
Nkosi Tafari — (47)
ALL-TIME MLS ROAD WINS
- LA Galaxy — 135
- New York Red Bulls — 124
- Sporting Kansas City — 123
- Columbus Crew — 116
- D.C. United — 115
- FC Dallas — 113
FCD Single Season Goals Record
|Player
|Season
|Goals
|Jason Kreis
|1999
|18
|Kenny Cooper
|2008
|18
|Jesús Ferreira
|2022
|18
FC Dallas All-Time Goals
|Player
|Goals
|Games
|Jason Kreis
|91
|247
|Kenny Cooper
|46
|121
|Blas Perez
|36
|97
|Jesus Ferreira
|36
|111