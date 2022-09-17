FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes – lineup prediction and game info

3rd in the West FC Dallas (49 points, 13-8-10) travels to California to take on the bottom of the West San Jose Earthquakes (40 points, 7-14-9) at PayPal Park.

This is one of those “Beat who you are supposed to beat” games and a win will clinch a playoff spot for FC Dallas. There are like 19 other ways for FCD to clinch with a tie or loss but we’re not going to bother with that. Just win.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): TXA 21

Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream

Out of Market Stream: ESPN+

Spanish TV Broadcast: KMPX-29

English Radio: 1190 AM

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM

Lineup Prediction

Alan Velasco remains out with a thigh injury but he’s the only player listed on the injury report.

The timeline on Matt hedges is that he should be able to go but there is a school of thought to wait one more week and let Nkosi Tafari stay in the XI. But with Nico Estevez making those calls, I’ve penciled in Hedges.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction for September 17, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Franco Jara

Facudo Quignon

Nanu

Brandon Servania

Nkosi Tafari

Kalil ElMedkhar

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Joshué Quiñónez

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Alan Velasco (thigh)

San Jose

OUT: Ousseni Bouda (left foot)

OUT: Gilbert Fuentes (personal)

OUT: Emi Ochoa (international duty)

OUT: Eric Remedi (yellow card accumulation)

OUT: Will Richmond (nose)

OUT: Jackson Yueill (left knee).

QUESTIONABLE: Carlos Akapo (right foot).

MLS Discipline Report

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

FC Dallas: Edwin Cerrillo, Alan Velasco, Ema Twumasi

San Jose: None

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS Kit assignment for FC Dallas at San Jose on September 17, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

Blue vs blue is interesting. No problem for me, I’ve done that many times in my playing days. But it might draw a few questions.

Officials

REF: Drew Fischer

AR1: Jeffrey Greeson

AR2: Walt Heatherly

4TH: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Ted Unkel

AVAR: Craig Lowry

FISCHER REGULAR SEASON:

166 games

3.21 Yellows/game

27 Reds

51 penalties

24.99 Fouls/game

Other Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 13-8-10 (49 points – 3rd in West)

13-8-10 (49 points – 3rd in West) SJ record : 7-14-9 (30 points – 14th in West)

: 7-14-9 (30 points – 14th in West) FCD vs. SJ all-time : 21-29-19 (84 goals scored, 106 goals conceded)

: 21-29-19 (84 goals scored, 106 goals conceded) FCD vs. SJ all-time home: 8-17-10 (40 goals scored, 60 goal conceded)

FC Dallas has allowed just three goals in the first 15 minutes of matches. Dallas has also allowed three goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

FC Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference (13th in the league) with 45 goals scored and is tied for 14th in the league with 42 assists.

The FC Dallas defense has conceded 34 goals in 30 matches this season, second in the league (first in the Western Conference) with the least amount of goals allowed.

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes has registered eight clean sheets. He has recorded 79 saves and has kept a 71.8% saves percentage.

Jesús Ferreira leads FCD with 18 goals, scoring his first MLS career hat trick on March 19. He

currently fourth in the MLS Golden Boot race.

Alan Velasco leads FCD with six assists.

Jeremy Ebobisse leads the Quakes with 15 goals while Cristian Espinoza leads with 10 assists.

Edwin Cerrillo currently leads the FCD midfield with 883 accurate passes while Paxton Pomykal leads

with 441 accurate forward passes. Edwin is also the club’s most accurate passer with 89.9%.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.866 winning percentage and 91-6-19 when scoring at least two goals.

San Jose forward Jeremy Ebobisse made MLS history earlier this season after being the first player to ever score on the road against all three Texas clubs in a single season (at Austin, at Dallas, at Houston).

300 MLS STARTS

Matt Hedges — (294)

100 MLS STARTS

Jesús Ferreira — (95)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal — (99)

50 MLS STARTS

Edwin Cerrillo — (45)

50 MLS APPEARANCES

José Martínez — (47)

Nkosi Tafari — (47)

ALL-TIME MLS ROAD WINS

LA Galaxy — 135 New York Red Bulls — 124 Sporting Kansas City — 123 Columbus Crew — 116 D.C. United — 115 FC Dallas — 113

FCD Single Season Goals Record

Player Season Goals Jason Kreis 1999 18 Kenny Cooper 2008 18 Jesús Ferreira 2022 18

FC Dallas All-Time Goals

Player Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Blas Perez 36 97 Jesus Ferreira 36 111