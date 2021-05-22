FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake – lineup prediction and game info

Twelfth-place FC Dallas (1-2-2, 5 points) hosts seventh-place Real Salt Lake (2-1-1, 7 points) today at 7:00PM CT. This is the first of three meetings between the teams this season.

TV: 6:30PM on TXA 21 and FCDTV Network (English), KMPX-29 (Spanish)

Streaming: 6:30PM on FCDallas.com/Stream

Radio: 7:00PM CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)

Lineup Prediction

At home, I’m confident that Coach Luchi Gonzalez will revert back to his comfort formation of the 4-3-3. Matt Hedges should stay in the lineup with Bressan returning to the bench. Based on the concepts I saw in training this week I expect a little more of a single pivot 6 with Bryan Acosta in that roll.

Despite the lackluster results, I’m expecting much the same lineup we’ve gotten used to. You will see down below that Phelipe is out so Jimmy Maurer should be back in goal.

If Paxton Pomykal were ready to start – and I think he will be soon – I think he would be at left wing.

Bench Prediction

Colin Shutler on an emergency loan/contract or the MLS pool keeper.

Szabolcs Schön

Johnny Nelson

Ema Twumasi

Paxton Pomykal

Dante Sealy

Ricardo Pepi

Thomas Roberts

Edwin Cerrillo

#FCDallas #DTID keeper news.



Phelipe is OUT tomorrow with a thigh injury. Maurer in goal one assumes.



Colin Shutler has joined the first team and Antonio Carrera traveled with NTX. — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) May 22, 2021

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Nkosi Tafari (quad strain)

OUT: Jesús Ferreira (shoulder injury)

OUT: Kyle Zobeck (quad strain)

OUT: Phelipe (left thigh injury)

Real Salt Lake

OUT: Everton Luiz (undisclosed)

Kit Matchup

Kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake, May 22, 2021. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Joseph Dickerson.

AR1 (bench): TJ Zablocki;

AR2 (opposite): Ryan Graves;

4th: Matthew Thompson;

VAR: Daniel Radford;

AVAR: Corey Rockwell

Dickerson MLS Career: 44 games;

FC/gm: 27.3;

Y/gm: 4.0;

R: 8;

pens: 13

More Game Info

RSL is 1-13-4 at FC Dallas all-time in league games between the clubs.

In 2019, the clubs set an MLS record when they played a combined 12 Homegrown players in one game (RSL played seven, FCD played five).

FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake will also a feature a clash of two old friends. FCD head coach Luchi Gonzalez and RSL head coach Freddy Juarez did their coaching educations together and followed a similar pathway of coaching youth soccer to eventually leading teams at the professional level.

Luchi Gonzalez has a 1-5-2 record and 0.250 winning percentage during May.

Since 2015, FCD is 73-5-17 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.899 winning percentage and 74-3-12 when scoring at least two goals.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal (43)

Bryan Acosta (42)

Bressan (41)

300 CLUB WINS

LA Galaxy — 354 wins FC Dallas — 328

HOME WINS

LA Galaxy — 227 FC Dallas — 220

Jason Kreis scored the first goal in franchise history for both FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake.