FC Dallas vs Nashville SC – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (23 points, 6-4-5) hosts 2nd in the East Nashville SC (28 points, 8-3-4) at 7:30 pm CT at Toyota Stadium.

Nashville is a very good team with the best defensive record in MLS. They are, however, much better at home (6-1-2) than on the road (2-2-2).

Broadcast Info

TV: Free on Apple TV.

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN.

FCD Lineup Prediction

FCD remains banged up, particularly in midfield. Coach Nico Estevez said on Friday’s media call that he will have the same roster at his disposal as on Wednesday with the possible addition of Sebastian Lletget; although he didn’t sound super confident in that and it’s unlikely given this coach’s history that LLetget would walk back in and start.

Coach Estevez was also really pleased with the shape and tactics pointing out the high chance creation (FCD 1.3 expected goals to SKCs 0.9) but lamented the finishing.

Point being, I think he might try the same tactics (4-4-1-1) given he’s still short on personnel.

Edwin Cerrillo is out on yellow card accumulation so Nolan Norris may need to start in midfield again with Facundo Quignon this time. Geovane Jesus didn’t exactly wrap himself in glory off the bench last game but he is way better at home so perhaps he’s in.

So I don’t expect a ton of changes beyond Maarten Paes being in net – but then, I thought that last game too – and perhaps Jose Martinez rotating in. I would prefer Sbeas Ibeagha‘s pace against Hany Mukhtar.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Nashville SC on June 3, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Bernard Kamungo

Sam Junqua

Jose Mulato

Sebas Ibeagha

Amet Korca

Herbert Endeley

Collin Smith

Sebastian Lletget?

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Sebastian Lletget (quad)

OUT: Paul Arriola (quad)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (quad)

OUT: Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Knee sprain)

OUT: Ema Twumasi (ankle)

OUT: Edwin Cerrillo (yellow cards)

Nashville SC

Questionable: Walker Zimmerman (Lower Body Injury)

OUT: Nick DePuy (lower body)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY:

Antonio Carrera (United States U-20)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

Jáder Obrian & Paxton Pomykal

MLS Kit Assignments

FC Dallas is going to be in their red/blue primary kit so Nashville SC will probably be in solid yellow.

Alan Velasco shoots and scores against Nashville SC, March 12, 2022. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Officials

#MLSRefStats MD 17#DALvNSH



R: Pierre-Luc LAUZIÈRE



REGULAR SEASON:

30 g, 3.17 Y/g, 5 R, 8 pens, 23.30 F/g



HOME: 1.40 Y/g, 1 R, 2 pens, 11.70 FC/g

AWAY: 1.77 Y/g, 4 R, 6 pens, 11.60 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 12 W – 10 D – 8 L (1.533 PPG)#DTID #EveryoneN — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) June 2, 2023

Other Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS

FCD record: 6-4-5 (23 points – 4th in West)

6-4-5 (23 points – 4th in West) NSH record : 8-3-4 (28 points – 2nd in East)

: 8-3-4 (28 points – 2nd in East) FCD vs. NSH all-time : 2-3-1 (3 goals scored, 8 goals conceded)

: 2-3-1 (3 goals scored, 8 goals conceded) FCD vs. NSH all-time home: 1-1-1 (2 goals scored, 1 goal conceded)

Nashville has posted five shutouts all-time in seven matches against FC Dallas.

Nashville has played the most matches at a Western Conference opponent at Toyota Stadium (3 matches prior to Saturday).

Nashville SC is currently on a seven-match unbeaten streak, dating back to April 22. NSH is 5W-0L-2D in that span, scoring multiple goals in five of the seven matches.

Nashville SC won consecutive come-from-behind matches for the first time in club history after defeating Columbus Crew on Sunday and Charlotte FC on May 20.

Hany Mukhtar has recorded nine goals and seven assists this season, giving him the highest goal contribution in MLS (16) in 2023.

Hany Mukhtar was the May Player of the Month leading the league with six goals and two assists in May.

Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis has recorded five saves in back-to-back matches and ranks tied for third in the league in shutouts at six with Toronto FC’s Sean Johnson.

Fafà Picault has scored five goals this season across all competitions for Nashville SC. The club is 6W-0L-0D when Picault scores or records an assist in a match in all competitions.

Dax McCarty surpassed Chad Marshall on Sunday night for second all-time in MLS history for matches started by an outfield player (405) and surpassed Jeff Larentowicz for third all-time in minutes played (35,619). Thank goodness FCD didn’t protect that guy back in the day, eh?

All six of FC Dallas’ wins this season have come in matches in which Jesús Ferreira has scored. Dallas has a 15-2-2 record in the 18 matches in which Ferreira has scored since the start of last season.

Five of Dallas’ six league wins have come by a one-goal margin.

Dallas is 3-0-3 when scoring first in 2023 and 2-0-0 when leading at halftime.

FC Dallas has conceded exactly once in each of its last 11 home matches (incl. playoffs) dating back to a 1-0 win over the Union last August.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Maarten Paes 44

Jesús Jiménez 43

50 MLS STARTS

Jáder Obrian 45

Maarten Paes 44

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals

Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Jesus Ferreira 45 130