FC Dallas vs Minnesota United – lineup prediction and game info

3rd-in-the-West FC Dallas (6-2-4, 22 points) hosts the Loons of 9th-in-the-West Minnesota United (4-5-3, 15 points) tonight at 6 pm at Toyota Stadium.
Broadcast Info
TV (English): TXA 21 and FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 5:30 pm CT.
Local stream: fcdallas.com/stream
Out of Market stream: ESPN+.
TV (Spanish): Estrella TV (KMPX-29) beginning at 6 pm.
English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio beginning at 5:30 pm.
Spanish Radio: 1270AM, starting at 6 pm CT.
Lineup Prediction
According to FCD, Jose Martinez and Maarten Paes are no longer on Health and Safety Protocol… however, Alan Velasco does remain out for that reason. So I have Martinez and Paes back in and Jader Obrain keeping the left wing spot of Velasco.
Nkosi Tafari played quite well, I thought, but he’s played twice this week already and Coach Nico Estevez seems to prefer Martinez anyway.
Facundo Quignon has played really well of late and I thought Brandon Servania was terrific midweek so I have both to them with Paxton Pomykal. I actually think Pomykal needs a game off and I’d like to see Tsiki Ntsabeleng start for him but I don’t think he will.
Nanu played mid-week but I don’t think he keeps Ema Twumasi out.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Nkosi Tafari
Nanu
Edwin Cerrillo
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Franco Jara
Szabolcs Schön
Kalil ElMedkhar
Eddie Munjoma
MLS Injury Report
FC Dallas
OUT
Alan Velasco (Health and Safety Protocols)
Minnesota United
OUT
H. Dotson – Knee (out for the season)
N. Hansen – Thigh
J. McMaster – Shoulder
R. Metanire – Thigh
P. Weah – Knee
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 6-2-4 (22 points – 3rd in West)
- MIN record: 4-5-3 (15 points – 9th in West)
- FCD vs. MIN all-time: 5-5-2 (17 goals scored, 17 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. MIN all-time home: 4-0-2 (13 goals scored, 5 goal conceded)
Kit Assignements
More Game Info
Minnesota United is unbeaten in five straight matches against FC Dallas.
Paul Arriola scored FC Dallas’ only goal against Vancouver on Wednesday, his third straight game with a goal, the first time he’s scored in three straight MLS matches in his career.
Eight of Robin Lod’s 14 MLS goals since the start of the 2021 season have been in the 75th minute or later.
In 2022, FC Dallas has fielded 11 different lineups in 12 matches so far.
Since 2015, FCD is 83-9-22 when scoring first.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.864 winning percentage and 86-6-18 when scoring at least two goals.
Dallas has 23 assists as a team, good for fourth in the league; however, no single player has more than three.
Dayne St. Clair’s 79.6% save percentage is second among goalkeepers with six or more appearances, and best of the five goalkeepers with 40 or more saves.
50 MLS APPEARANCES
Edwin Cerrillo — (48)
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Jesús Ferreira — (93)
100 MLS STARTS
Paul Arriola — (93)
HOME WINS
- LA Galaxy — 235
- FC Dallas — 229