FC Dallas vs LAFC – player grades

Welcome to the return of FC Dallas player grades. This is a feature we used to do years ago and we’re going to try it again. Joining us to do the grades is Andrew Tucci. – Buzz

A struggling FC Dallas side snapped a 4-game losing streak Saturday night against Western Conference giants LAFC.

With Jesus Ferreira thriving on International Duty, Dallas had been searching for answers in the attack but finally found them through Bernard Kamungo and Sam Junqua. Add in a standout performance from the FCD defense, and the result is a much-needed 2-0 home win against one of the league leaders.

Player ratings

(7/10) GK – Maarten Paes

Not called on often – but was spectacular in the moments when he was needed. Huge save on a Bogusz free kick in the first half, then another solid save on Bouanga’s close-range shot right after the first FCD goal.

(6/10) RB – Geovane Jesus

Was good enough on the right side of defense. Committed a few silly fouls, but his long throw led to the Kamungo goal. Came out for Korca after 70 minutes played.

(7/10) CB – Sebastien Ibeagha

Stout defensively all night, notably in repelling balls in the air. His poor distribution put Dallas in danger on occasion.

(7.5/10) CB – Nkosi Tafari

Often positioned well to put out LAFC attacks and provide cover for fellow defenders. Made a couple of solid line-breaking passes as well and was technically credited with an assist on the Kamungo goal.

(7/10) LB – Marco Farfan

Mostly a quiet night for Farfan, which should be seen as a good thing against a strong LAFC attack.

(5/10) CM – Sebastian Lletget

Untidy in passing, non-existent in return from injury. Subbed out after 70 minutes played.

(8/10) CM – Facundo Quignon

Was the unsung hero of FCD’s victory tonight. Very strong defensively with well-timed tackles and good positioning.

(6.5/10) CM – Edwin Cerrillo

Strong in the tackle and helping out defensively, though his passing was sloppy at times.

(8.5/10) FW – Sam Junqua

Consistently ran up and down the Dallas right side all night to provide valuable support defensively and danger in attack. Most of FCD’s attacking threat came in the second half, including a stunning left-footed strike from outside of the box in the 90th minute to put the game away.

(7.5/10) FW – Alan Velasco

Dallas’s primary attacking outlet until he came out in the 82nd minute. Provided good set piece service, very helpful in defending as well.

(7.5/10) FW – Bernard Kamungo

Very little opportunity in the first half but was first to react on Jesus’s long throw-in to get his goal. Became more dangerous after the goal, but was subbed after 68 minutes on his first-ever MLS start.

Subs

(5/10) FW – Jose Mulato

Gave up a silly foul in stoppage time right outside of the LAFC box, which also warranted a yellow card. Otherwise non-existent his 21 minutes played.

(6/10) DF – Amet Korca

Came on for Jesus and moved Tafari to right back for the remaining 19 minutes. Made a notable intervention to prevent an Ordaz chance in front of goal.

(6.5/10) MF – Tsiki Ntsabeleng

More fresh legs off the bench for the final 19 minutes, played a lovely give-and-go assist for Junqua’s goal.

(6/10) MF – Paxton Pomykal

Came on for Velasco to provide fresh legs and composure in the midfield. His first action in a game since June 7th.