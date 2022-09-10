FC Dallas vs LAFC – lineup prediction and game info

3rd in the West FC Dallas (46 points, 12-8-10) hosts 1st in the West LAFC (19-7-3) at tonight 7:30 pm CT at Toyota Stadium.
Broadcast Info
TV (English): TXA 21
Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream
Out of Market Stream: ESPN+
Spanish TV Broadcast: KMPX-29
English Radio: 1190 AM
Spanish Radio: 1270 AM
Lineup Prediction
Minus Matt Hedges, who – based on what I saw in training and the injury report – isn’t going to play, it’s the normal starting XI. Nkosi Tafari likely fills in for Hedges again.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Franco Jara
Facudo Quignon
Nanu
Brandon Servania
Eddie Munjoma
Jader Obrian
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Joshué Quiñónez
MLS Injury Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Matt Hedges (left knee)
LAFC
None
MLS Discipline Report
SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:
FC Dallas: Edwin Cerrillo, Alan Velasco, Ema Twumasi
LAFC: Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios
MLS Kit Assignments
Officials
REF: Jon Freemon
AR1: Logan Brown
AR2: Chris Wattam
4TH: Mark Allatin
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
AVAR: Tom Supple
FREEMON REGULAR SEASON:
28 games
4.50 Yellows/game
7 Reds
10 penalties
26.68 Fouls/gane
More Game Info
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 12-8-10 (46 points – 3rd in West)
- LAFC record: 19-7-3 (60 points – 1st in West)
- FCD vs. LAFC all-time: 1-3-2 (6 goal scored, 10 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. LAFC all-time home: 1-1-1 (5 goal scored, 5 goals conceded)
FC Dallas has allowed just two goals in the first 15 minutes of matches and three goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half.
The FC Dallas defense has conceded 33 goals in 30 matches this season, fourth in the league (second in the Western Conference) with the least amount of goals allowed.
Maarten Paes has registered eight clean sheets (back-to-back shutouts against RSL and LA). He has recorded 78 saves and has kept a 72.2% saves percentage.
Jesús Ferreira leads the team with 16 goals, scoring his first MLS career hat trick on March 19. He
currently tied for fourth in the MLS Golden Boot race. Alan Velasco leads the team with six assists.
Cristian Arango leads LAFC with 15 goals scored and Carlos Vela leads with 11 assists.
This season 15 of the 59 goals scored by LAFC have been scored by players who entered the match as a sub.
LAFC IS 15-0-0 this season when scoring first in 2022.
LAFC is 12-2-0 in 2022 when Carlos Vela finds the back of the net or registers an assist.
50 MLS APPEARANCES
José Martínez — (46)
Nkosi Tafari — (46)
50 MLS STARTS
Edwin Cerrillo — (44)
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Paxton Pomykal — (98)
100 MLS STARTS
Jesús Ferreira — (94)
300 MLS STARTS
Matt Hedges — (294)
FCD Single Season Goals Record
|Player
|Season
|Goals
|Jason Kreis
|1999
|18
|Kenny Cooper
|2008
|18
|Jeff Cunningham
|2009
|17
|Jesús Ferreira
|2022
|16
FC Dallas All-Time Goals
|Player
|Goals
|Games
|Jason Kreis
|91
|247
|Kenny Cooper
|46
|121
|Blas Perez
|36
|97
|Fabian Castillo
|34
|159
|Jesus Ferreira
|34
|110