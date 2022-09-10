FC Dallas vs LAFC – lineup prediction and game info

3rd in the West FC Dallas (46 points, 12-8-10) hosts 1st in the West LAFC (19-7-3) at tonight 7:30 pm CT at Toyota Stadium.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): TXA 21

Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream

Out of Market Stream: ESPN+

Spanish TV Broadcast: KMPX-29

English Radio: 1190 AM

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM

Lineup Prediction

Minus Matt Hedges, who – based on what I saw in training and the injury report – isn’t going to play, it’s the normal starting XI. Nkosi Tafari likely fills in for Hedges again.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs LAFC on September 10, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Franco Jara

Facudo Quignon

Nanu

Brandon Servania

Eddie Munjoma

Jader Obrian

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Joshué Quiñónez

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Matt Hedges (left knee)

LAFC

None

MLS Discipline Report

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

FC Dallas: Edwin Cerrillo, Alan Velasco, Ema Twumasi

LAFC: Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs LAFC, Sept 10, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REF: Jon Freemon

AR1: Logan Brown

AR2: Chris Wattam

4TH: Mark Allatin

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: Tom Supple

FREEMON REGULAR SEASON:

28 games

4.50 Yellows/game

7 Reds

10 penalties

26.68 Fouls/gane

More Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 12-8-10 (46 points – 3rd in West)

12-8-10 (46 points – 3rd in West) LAFC record : 19-7-3 (60 points – 1st in West)

: 19-7-3 (60 points – 1st in West) FCD vs. LAFC all-time : 1-3-2 (6 goal scored, 10 goals conceded)

: 1-3-2 (6 goal scored, 10 goals conceded) FCD vs. LAFC all-time home: 1-1-1 (5 goal scored, 5 goals conceded)

FC Dallas has allowed just two goals in the first 15 minutes of matches and three goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

The FC Dallas defense has conceded 33 goals in 30 matches this season, fourth in the league (second in the Western Conference) with the least amount of goals allowed.

Maarten Paes has registered eight clean sheets (back-to-back shutouts against RSL and LA). He has recorded 78 saves and has kept a 72.2% saves percentage.

Jesús Ferreira leads the team with 16 goals, scoring his first MLS career hat trick on March 19. He

currently tied for fourth in the MLS Golden Boot race. Alan Velasco leads the team with six assists.

Cristian Arango leads LAFC with 15 goals scored and Carlos Vela leads with 11 assists.

This season 15 of the 59 goals scored by LAFC have been scored by players who entered the match as a sub.

LAFC IS 15-0-0 this season when scoring first in 2022.

LAFC is 12-2-0 in 2022 when Carlos Vela finds the back of the net or registers an assist.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

José Martínez — (46)

Nkosi Tafari — (46)

50 MLS STARTS

Edwin Cerrillo — (44)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal — (98)

100 MLS STARTS

Jesús Ferreira — (94)

300 MLS STARTS

Matt Hedges — (294)

FCD Single Season Goals Record

Player Season Goals Jason Kreis 1999 18 Kenny Cooper 2008 18 Jeff Cunningham 2009 17 Jesús Ferreira 2022 16

FC Dallas All-Time Goals

Player Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Blas Perez 36 97 Fabian Castillo 34 159 Jesus Ferreira 34 110