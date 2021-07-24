FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy – lineup prediction and game info

Last in the West FC Dallas (2-7-5) hosts 3rd in the West LA Galaxy tonight at 7:30 pm at Toyota Stadium. This is the second meeting between the two clubs this season.

TV

English: 7 pm on TXA21 and the FCDTV Network.

Spanish: None, apparently.

ONLINE: In DFW on fcdallas.com/stream.

Radio

English: FCDallas.com/Radio hosted by Tyler Kern.

Spanish: 1270AM, starting at 7:30 pm CT.

Buzz’s FCD Lineup Predction

With FCD returning back to Toyota Stadium, I tried to put myself into Luchi Gonzalez‘s mindset and think back to the last home stretch when FCD played pretty well against New England (win) and Vancouver (tie).

That led me to the same 4-4-1-1 ( or really 4-2-3-1) but with a more 8-style player next to Facu rather than a pure double-6. The idea is to more closely replicate the absent Bryan Acosta. With Tanner Tessmann sold that put Brandon Servania in my mind in the place of Edwin Cerrillo.

This shape also means – at home anyway – Ricardo Pepi at the 9 with Franco Jara back on the bench.

That left me needing just a wing assuming Paxton Pomykal can go again… and I quite liked what I saw from Szabolcs Schön last game so I’m throwing him on. It could just as easily be Jáder Obrian or anyone else.

Bench Prediction

Phelipe

Andres Ricaurte

Franco Jara

Jader Obrian

Freddy Vargas

Dante Sealy

Johnny Nelson

Ema Twumasi

Edwin Cerrillo

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT : Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)

: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain) OUT : Matt Hedges (hip)

: Matt Hedges (hip) OUT : Kyle Zobeck (quad)

: Kyle Zobeck (quad) OUT : Jose Martinez (thigh)

: Jose Martinez (thigh) OUT: Bryan Acosta (international duty)

LA Galaxy

OUT : Javier Hernandez (undisclosed)

: Javier Hernandez (undisclosed) OUT : Giancarlo Gonzalez (international duty)

: Giancarlo Gonzalez (international duty) OUT : Jonathan dos Santos (international duty)

: Jonathan dos Santos (international duty) OUT : Efrain Alvarez (international duty)

: Efrain Alvarez (international duty) OUT : Oneil Fisher (international duty)

: Oneil Fisher (international duty) OUT : Sebastian Lletget (international duty)

: Sebastian Lletget (international duty) OUT: Sega Coulibaly (undisclosed)

No Chicharito is big.

Potential Suspensions

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

DAL: Andres Ricuarte

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

DAL: Bryan Acosta, Bressan, Franco Jara, Jader Obrian

Officials

REFEREE: Silviu Petrescu.

AR1 (bench): Claudiu Badea;

AR2 (opposite): Chris Elliott;

4th: Elton Garcia;

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard;

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Petrescu MLS Career:

173 games;

FC/gm: 27.6;

Y/gm: 4.0;

R: 25;

pens: 41

Kit Assignments

Yet to be posted by MLS.

But being a home game, FC Dallas is almost certainly wearing their red home with blue shorts.

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

FC Dallas 28 wins (1 shootout), 106 goals …

Galaxy 35 wins (1 shootout), 129 goals …

Ties 12

AT DALLAS:

FC Dallas 21 wins (0 shootout), 67 goals …

Galaxy 9 wins (0 shootout), 52 goals …

Ties 7

The Galaxy came back for a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday evening. Rayan Raveloson scored the 77th-minute equalizer, his third goal in MLS and a third consecutive game with a goal; Victor Vázquez also scored his first goal since joining the Galaxy.

The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Rayan Raveloson and Kévin Cabral each netted their first goals for the Galaxy, in the first half, in a 3-1 win July 7 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

FC Dallas had seven Homegrown Players appear in their game at Colorado, equaling the MLS record for a single team in a game. Justin Che, Edwin Cerrillo, Ricardo Pepi, Jesús Ferreira, and Paxton Pomykal all featured in the starting lineup, while Brandon Servania and Dante Sealy came off the bench.

Since 1996, FC Dallas has an overall record of 53-43-25 during the month of July with a 0.541 winning percentage.

Since 2015, FCD is 74-5-18 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.891 winning percentage and 75-3-14 when scoring at least two goals.

FC Dallas became the sixth team from the remaining nine original MLS teams to play 800 matches following the match against the Colorado Rapids on July 21.

FC Dallas has lost only one of their last 29 home MLS matches (16-1-13) dating back to May 19, 2019.

FC Dallas is 22nd in the league with 23 goals allowed through 14 games, while LA Galaxy is tied for 20th with 22 goals conceded.

FC Dallas has allowed the most goals (6) during the final 15 minutes of the first half, while LA Galaxy has conceded the second-most goals in the second half (15).

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal (52)

Bryan Acosta (49)

Bressan (49)

Jimmy Maurer (42)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Jesús Ferreira (48)

Bryan Acosta (45)

Jimmy Maurer (42)