FC Dallas vs Inter Miami – Lineup Prediction and game info

6th in the West FC Dallas (2-2-2, 8 points) travels to Fort Lauderdale to face 10th in the East Inter Miami (2-4-0, 6 points) at 6:30 pm CT on AppleTV.

The difference between these two teams? 2 goals scored and 2 points.

This will be the first meeting between Inter Miami and FC Dallas in Florida.

Broadcast Info

TV: Free on Apple TV.

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN

FCD Lineup Prediction

This is about the least confident I have been in a prediction in some time, mostly because Coach Nico Estevez has been experimenting with multiple formations in training this week. Coach also wants to push Jesus Jiminez‘s minutes up and the former Toronto striker may be close to starting.

Given how the 4-2-3-1 look at LAFC, I’m rolling with it today and Jimenez in. In order to give a more stable base to the double pivot and for some light rotation, I put Facundo Quignon in (I would be happy to be wrong). And because I don’t think this game will be a track meet, I’ve got Jose Martinez as well. Geovane Jesus also keeps the right back spot off his good game.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Inter Miami, April 7, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Sebastian Lletget

Sam Junqua

Seba Ibeagha

Jader Obrian

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Bernard Kamungo or Nolan Norris.

Edwin Cerrillo

Ema Twumasi

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

Inter Miami

OUT: Noah Allen (Knee)

OUT: Ian Fray (Knee)

OUT: Gregore (Lisfranc)

QUESTIONABLE: Robbie Robinson (Calf)

QUESTIONABLE: Edison Azcona (Hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: Leonardo Campana (Calf)

QUESTIONABLE: Corentin Jean (Knee)

MLS Kit Assignments

If Inter Miami wears their pink at home then FCD can really wear either kit with it, the white or red. In the past, we’ve seen red vs pink. Inter wearing black at home probably means FCD in white.

FC Dallas’ Ryan Hollingshead dribbles past Inter Miami’s Andres Reyes. (FC Dallas Communications)

Officials

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistants: Nick Uranga, Brian Poeschel

Fourth Official: Marcos Deoliveira

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

Assistant VAR: Gjovalin Bori

#MLSRefStats Match Day 7@InterMiamiCF vs @FCDallas



REF: Filip DUJIC – 6th game



AR1: Nick URANGA – 134th

AR2: Brian POESCHEL – 231st

4TH: Marcos DeOLIVEIRA – 154th

VAR: Jorge GONZALEZ – 162nd

AVAR: Gjovalin BORI – 28th#MIAvDAL #InterMiamiCF #DTID — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) April 6, 2023

More Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 2-2-2 (8 points – 6th in West)

2-2-2 (8 points – 6th in West) MIA record : 2-4-0 (6 points – 10th in West)

: 2-4-0 (6 points – 10th in West) FCD vs. MIA all-time : 1-0-1 (3 goals scored, 2 goals conceded)

: 1-0-1 (3 goals scored, 2 goals conceded) FCD vs. MIA all-time away: 0-0-0 (0 goals scored, 0 goals conceded)

Dallas has conceded a goal in 12 straight matches dating back to last season (incl. playoffs), its the longest active streak in MLS.

Both of FC Dallas’ wins in 2023 have been come-from-behind efforts after conceding the opening goal.

Josef Martínez has not scored in his first five matches with Inter Miami, all starts, marking the first time in his career he’s gone five straight MLS starts without a goal.

Dallas has an 11-1-2 record in the 14 matches in which Jesus erreira has scored since the start of last season.

Since 2018, FCD is 52-7-22 when scoring first.

Since 2018, FC Dallas is 53-5-14 and has a 0.831 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Sam Junqua 49

Facundo Quignon 48

50 MLS STARTS

Ema Twumasi 49

Jáder Obrian 41

200 MLS APPEARANCES

Sebastian Lletget 192

Victor Ulloa – FCD Homegrown 2011-2018: 173 appearances, six goals, and seven assists. 2016 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and 2016 Supporters’ Shield.

Inter Miami assistant coach Jason Kreis is regarded as an FC Dallas legend. 247 games, 91 goals. And so, so much more. GOAT.

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals

Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Jesus Ferreira 39 120