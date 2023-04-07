FC Dallas vs Inter Miami – Lineup Prediction and game info

6th in the West FC Dallas (2-2-2, 8 points) travels to Fort Lauderdale to face 10th in the East Inter Miami (2-4-0, 6 points) at 6:30 pm CT on AppleTV.
The difference between these two teams? 2 goals scored and 2 points.
This will be the first meeting between Inter Miami and FC Dallas in Florida.
Broadcast Info
TV: Free on Apple TV.
English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.
Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN
FCD Lineup Prediction
This is about the least confident I have been in a prediction in some time, mostly because Coach Nico Estevez has been experimenting with multiple formations in training this week. Coach also wants to push Jesus Jiminez‘s minutes up and the former Toronto striker may be close to starting.
Given how the 4-2-3-1 look at LAFC, I’m rolling with it today and Jimenez in. In order to give a more stable base to the double pivot and for some light rotation, I put Facundo Quignon in (I would be happy to be wrong). And because I don’t think this game will be a track meet, I’ve got Jose Martinez as well. Geovane Jesus also keeps the right back spot off his good game.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Sebastian Lletget
Sam Junqua
Seba Ibeagha
Jader Obrian
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Bernard Kamungo or Nolan Norris.
Edwin Cerrillo
Ema Twumasi
MLS Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)
Inter Miami
OUT: Noah Allen (Knee)
OUT: Ian Fray (Knee)
OUT: Gregore (Lisfranc)
QUESTIONABLE: Robbie Robinson (Calf)
QUESTIONABLE: Edison Azcona (Hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: Leonardo Campana (Calf)
QUESTIONABLE: Corentin Jean (Knee)
MLS Kit Assignments
If Inter Miami wears their pink at home then FCD can really wear either kit with it, the white or red. In the past, we’ve seen red vs pink. Inter wearing black at home probably means FCD in white.
Officials
Referee: Filip Dujic
Assistants: Nick Uranga, Brian Poeschel
Fourth Official: Marcos Deoliveira
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
Assistant VAR: Gjovalin Bori
More Game Info
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 2-2-2 (8 points – 6th in West)
- MIA record: 2-4-0 (6 points – 10th in West)
- FCD vs. MIA all-time: 1-0-1 (3 goals scored, 2 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. MIA all-time away: 0-0-0 (0 goals scored, 0 goals conceded)
Dallas has conceded a goal in 12 straight matches dating back to last season (incl. playoffs), its the longest active streak in MLS.
Both of FC Dallas’ wins in 2023 have been come-from-behind efforts after conceding the opening goal.
Josef Martínez has not scored in his first five matches with Inter Miami, all starts, marking the first time in his career he’s gone five straight MLS starts without a goal.
Dallas has an 11-1-2 record in the 14 matches in which Jesus erreira has scored since the start of last season.
Since 2018, FCD is 52-7-22 when scoring first.
Since 2018, FC Dallas is 53-5-14 and has a 0.831 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.
50 MLS APPEARANCES
Sam Junqua 49
Facundo Quignon 48
50 MLS STARTS
Ema Twumasi 49
Jáder Obrian 41
200 MLS APPEARANCES
Sebastian Lletget 192
Victor Ulloa – FCD Homegrown 2011-2018: 173 appearances, six goals, and seven assists. 2016 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and 2016 Supporters’ Shield.
Inter Miami assistant coach Jason Kreis is regarded as an FC Dallas legend. 247 games, 91 goals. And so, so much more. GOAT.
FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals
|Goals
|Games
|Jason Kreis
|91
|247
|Kenny Cooper
|46
|121
|Jesus Ferreira
|39
|120