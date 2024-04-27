FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo – game info and lineup prediction

13th in the West FC Dallas (5 points, 1-5-2 record) hosts 6th in the West Houston Dynamo (13 points, 4-3-1 record) at Toyota Stadium, kickoff is at 7:30 pm.
This is a big game against an arch-rival, but let’s be real, when you are chasing the worst season in club history every game is a big game.
Broadcast Info
TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Apple TV English: Neil Sika and Sam Lloyd
Apple TV Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez and Francisco Pinto
English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Mark Dodd. Pregame at 7 pm with Sam Hale.
Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.
MLS Injury/Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Sebastian Lletget
OUT: Geovane Jesus – right knee
OUT: Paxton Pomykal – knee
OUT: Alan Velasco – knee
QUESTIONABLE: Jesús Ferreira – hamstring
Houston Dynamo
OUT: Nelson Quiñónes (knee)
OUT: Erik Sviatchenko (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: Franco Escobar (lower body)
QUESTIONABLE: Sebastian Ferreira (lower body)
QUESTIONABLE: Héctor Herrera (knee)
FCD Lineup Prediction
When a team’s record is bad, all bets are off on changes. Everyone around the team is talking about how things aren’t working and it might be time for something else. Coach Nico Estevez talked about the positive reaction his subs made last game and how flat the first half was.
So ok, let’s try some changes.
I think Coach sticks with 3-4-3 but given the subs’ performances, I – once again – am predicting the return of Nkosi Tafari at CB.
With Bernie Kamungo doing well last game and Dante Sealy not doing as well, I’m gonna roll the dice on Bernie at left wingback.
The strength of the Dynamo is their midfield and Hector Herrera may return to the XI. So I’m building a box in the FCD midfield with Asier Illarramendi, Liam Fraser, Sebastian Lletget (who had a knock earlier this week but isn’t on the injured list), and Paul Arriola. If Lletget turns out to be missing, I’ll stick in Patrickson Delgado.
Ema Twumasi is at right wingback since I put Arriola higher. Given the narrow Houston play, some vertical attack wide should help FCD.
Let’s hope we see a 30-minute Jesus Ferreira return off the bench.
At least it’s a little bit different.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Dante Sealy
Patrickson Delgado
Jesus Ferreira
Carl Sainte
Eugene Ansah
Omar Gonzalez
Logan Farrington
Herbert Endeley
MLS Kit Assignments
Yes, white kits again at home. Versus purple. It’s the Texas Derby… and it’s white vs purple. /facepalm
Officials
REFEREE: Lukasz Szpala
ASSISTANT REFEREES: Chris Elliott, Brooke Mayo
4TH OFFICIAL: Matthew Corrigan
VAR: Michael Radchuk, Tom Supple
More Game Info
- FCD record: 1-5-2 (5 points, 13th in West)
- HOU record: 4-3-1 (13 points, 6th in West)
- FCD vs. HOU all-time: 14-13-19 (71 goals scored, 64 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. HOU home: 10-13-9 (38 goals scored, 25 goals conceded)
FC Dallas is 1-4-0 when conceding first this season.
Petar Musa ranks 65th across MLS in xG (1.90) (highest in FC Dallas).
Maarten Paes ranks ninth overall in MLS in saves made with 29. Paes also ranks No. 17 in balls won (16).
Jesús Ferreira is tied with Victor Ulloa for most games played as an FC Dallas Homegrown.
Paul Arriola has covered 56.07 Miles (90.23 Km), the most by an FC Dallas player this season. He ranks 55th across MLS.
Herbert Endeley reached the top-speed of 21.6 MPH (34.75 Km), the fastest by an FC Dallas player and the 29th fastest in MLS.
This week the Dynamo acquired attacker McKinze Gaines in a trade with Nashville SC in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).
Houston’s 8 goals allowed is tied for the least in the Western Conference.
2 Comments
I say that eugene will start. Lletget is out with a hamstring injury for this game.
and………i was wrong