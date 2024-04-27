FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo – game info and lineup prediction

13th in the West FC Dallas (5 points, 1-5-2 record) hosts 6th in the West Houston Dynamo (13 points, 4-3-1 record) at Toyota Stadium, kickoff is at 7:30 pm.

This is a big game against an arch-rival, but let’s be real, when you are chasing the worst season in club history every game is a big game.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Apple TV English: Neil Sika and Sam Lloyd

Apple TV Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez and Francisco Pinto

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Mark Dodd. Pregame at 7 pm with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Sebastian Lletget

OUT: Geovane Jesus – right knee

OUT: Paxton Pomykal – knee

OUT: Alan Velasco – knee

QUESTIONABLE: Jesús Ferreira – hamstring

Houston Dynamo

OUT: Nelson Quiñónes (knee)

OUT: Erik Sviatchenko (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: Franco Escobar (lower body)

QUESTIONABLE: Sebastian Ferreira (lower body)

QUESTIONABLE: Héctor Herrera (knee)

FCD Lineup Prediction

When a team’s record is bad, all bets are off on changes. Everyone around the team is talking about how things aren’t working and it might be time for something else. Coach Nico Estevez talked about the positive reaction his subs made last game and how flat the first half was.

So ok, let’s try some changes.

I think Coach sticks with 3-4-3 but given the subs’ performances, I – once again – am predicting the return of Nkosi Tafari at CB.

With Bernie Kamungo doing well last game and Dante Sealy not doing as well, I’m gonna roll the dice on Bernie at left wingback.

The strength of the Dynamo is their midfield and Hector Herrera may return to the XI. So I’m building a box in the FCD midfield with Asier Illarramendi, Liam Fraser, Sebastian Lletget (who had a knock earlier this week but isn’t on the injured list), and Paul Arriola. If Lletget turns out to be missing, I’ll stick in Patrickson Delgado.

Ema Twumasi is at right wingback since I put Arriola higher. Given the narrow Houston play, some vertical attack wide should help FCD.

Let’s hope we see a 30-minute Jesus Ferreira return off the bench.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI Prediction vs Houston Dynamo, April 27, 2024.

At least it’s a little bit different.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Dante Sealy

Patrickson Delgado

Jesus Ferreira

Carl Sainte

Eugene Ansah

Omar Gonzalez

Logan Farrington

Herbert Endeley

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS Kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo, April 27, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

Yes, white kits again at home. Versus purple. It’s the Texas Derby… and it’s white vs purple. /facepalm

Officials

REFEREE: Lukasz Szpala

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Chris Elliott, Brooke Mayo

4TH OFFICIAL: Matthew Corrigan

VAR: Michael Radchuk, Tom Supple

More Game Info

FCD record: 1-5-2 (5 points, 13th in West)

1-5-2 (5 points, 13th in West) HOU record : 4-3-1 (13 points, 6th in West)

: 4-3-1 (13 points, 6th in West) FCD vs. HOU all-time : 14-13-19 (71 goals scored, 64 goals conceded)

: 14-13-19 (71 goals scored, 64 goals conceded) FCD vs. HOU home: 10-13-9 (38 goals scored, 25 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is 1-4-0 when conceding first this season.

Petar Musa ranks 65th across MLS in xG (1.90) (highest in FC Dallas).

Maarten Paes ranks ninth overall in MLS in saves made with 29. Paes also ranks No. 17 in balls won (16).

Jesús Ferreira is tied with Victor Ulloa for most games played as an FC Dallas Homegrown.

Paul Arriola has covered 56.07 Miles (90.23 Km), the most by an FC Dallas player this season. He ranks 55th across MLS.

Herbert Endeley reached the top-speed of 21.6 MPH (34.75 Km), the fastest by an FC Dallas player and the 29th fastest in MLS.

This week the Dynamo acquired attacker McKinze Gaines in a trade with Nashville SC in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Houston’s 8 goals allowed is tied for the least in the Western Conference.